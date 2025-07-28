How to get Bangalore Shallow Force skin in Apex Legends for free

The Bangalore Shallow Force skin in Apex Legends can be obtained for free. It arrived in the game as a part of the reward shop for the Haute Shot event alongside the new Heirloom Milestone event. It is an Epic tier skin and is one of the better cosmetics that have made its way into the game through such events and free rewards. This is also a limited-time event, so the skins will likely become unavailable after Haute Shot ends.

Ad

This article will highlight how you can get the Bangalore Shallow Force skin in Apex Legends for free.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to obtain Bangalore Shallow Force skin in Apex Legends

Here is a quick guide that you can use to get the Bangalore Shallow Force skin in Apex Legends:

Boot up the game and visit the “ Challenges ” tab present at the top of the screen.

” tab present at the top of the screen. Inside this tab, you can find a set of challenges called “ Haute Shot Milestone Event ”. This tab will contain a total of 5 tasks that you would need to complete to collect “ Status Points ” (Sunglass icon).

”. This tab will contain a total of 5 tasks that you would need to complete to collect “ ” (Sunglass icon). Once you complete the challenges, you will be rewarded with event points that can be used in the reward shop. This reward shop is present inside the “ Event ” tab, below the Milestone event.

” tab, below the Milestone event. The Bangalore Shallow Force skin is the final reward and costs a total of 1300 Status points to purchase.

to purchase. After completing the purchase, you can equip the skin and find it inside your inventory for the legends.

Ad

Trending

Bangalore Shallow Force skin in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Also read: Revenant's pick rate surges after latest Apex Legends update

Ad

The challenges are refreshed daily, so you should try to complete each set of challenges and maximize the amount of event points you earn. This is a great way to stack up on event points and purchase other cosmetics and in-game items from the reward shop. The Haute Shot Apex Pack and the Belva Blaster Devotion skin are the other two significant rewards available in the same reward shop.

By completing more challenges and grinding the game, you can earn more points and use this as an opportunity to buy out Battle Pass Stars and complete a few levels of the seasonal battle pass.

Ad

It is important to note that the Haute Shot event is on a countdown and is slated to end in 8 days at the time of writing this article. Therefore, fans have till around August 5, 2025, to claim these prizes. The reward shop and event would be removed from the game to make way for the next seasonal update.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.