  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Which weapon will potentially receive a reactive skin in Apex Legends season 26?

Which weapon will potentially receive a reactive skin in Apex Legends season 26?

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Jul 21, 2025 12:17 GMT
Apex Legends Season 26 potential reactive skin explored (Image via EA)
Apex Legends Season 26 potential reactive skin explored (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Season 26 will likely follow previous trends and introduce a new reactive skin for a different weapon in the upcoming battle pass. @HYPERMYSTx created a post on X alongside an image attached, showcasing possible leaks of the new L-Star reactive skin for the next seasonal pass. The refreshed battle pass structure included more in-game items and cosmetics for the community to access, and will likely include fresh banners, sprays, sky dive emotes, and more.

Ad

This article will highlight the next possible reactive skin for Apex Legends Season 26.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Apex Legends season 26 will reportedly feature L-Star reactive skin

The L-Star is one of the most iconic weapons in Apex Legends that has gone through several nerfs and buffs throughout seasons. After the integration of the Alternator and Nemesis Reactive skins, the L-Star seems to be next in line for the Season 26 Battle Pass.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to @HYPERMYSTx’s X post, the cosmetic for the weapon has a sleek design with a black and white base and some deep blue accents. The skin also may feature a magazine design similar to that of the Nemesis. Apart from the basic color scheme of the leaked design, the stock area present directly behind the magazine appears to be fragmented. These could become some of the moving parts that interact when performing different reload animations.

Ad

The weapon will also likely feature some special inspect animations for fans to discover. The reactive nature of the skin may also be associated with a progression system where the cosmetic evolves, similar to previous reactive skins, with every elimination the user scores in a match.

Ad

Also read: New exploit allows players to infinite scan using Bloodhound in Apex Legends

The image in the leak seems to be an incomplete render, as the reactive elements of the skin are missing. This could mean that it is an early version and could potentially still be under development. Considering the most recent Nemesis Reactive skin in the Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass, the L-Star could follow a similar design and have crystallized reactive elements.

Ad

It is important to note that these are speculations based on a leaked image. EA or the developers have not made any official announcements about the reactive skin in Apex Legends Season 26. Fans can keep an eye out for the official EA website for information regarding seasonal patches alongside balance updates.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

About the author
Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Twitter icon

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications