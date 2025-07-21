Which weapon will potentially receive a reactive skin in Apex Legends season 26?

Apex Legends Season 26 will likely follow previous trends and introduce a new reactive skin for a different weapon in the upcoming battle pass. @HYPERMYSTx created a post on X alongside an image attached, showcasing possible leaks of the new L-Star reactive skin for the next seasonal pass. The refreshed battle pass structure included more in-game items and cosmetics for the community to access, and will likely include fresh banners, sprays, sky dive emotes, and more.This article will highlight the next possible reactive skin for Apex Legends Season 26.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Apex Legends season 26 will reportedly feature L-Star reactive skinThe L-Star is one of the most iconic weapons in Apex Legends that has gone through several nerfs and buffs throughout seasons. After the integration of the Alternator and Nemesis Reactive skins, the L-Star seems to be next in line for the Season 26 Battle Pass.According to @HYPERMYSTx’s X post, the cosmetic for the weapon has a sleek design with a black and white base and some deep blue accents. The skin also may feature a magazine design similar to that of the Nemesis. Apart from the basic color scheme of the leaked design, the stock area present directly behind the magazine appears to be fragmented. These could become some of the moving parts that interact when performing different reload animations.The weapon will also likely feature some special inspect animations for fans to discover. The reactive nature of the skin may also be associated with a progression system where the cosmetic evolves, similar to previous reactive skins, with every elimination the user scores in a match.Also read: New exploit allows players to infinite scan using Bloodhound in Apex LegendsThe image in the leak seems to be an incomplete render, as the reactive elements of the skin are missing. This could mean that it is an early version and could potentially still be under development. Considering the most recent Nemesis Reactive skin in the Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass, the L-Star could follow a similar design and have crystallized reactive elements.It is important to note that these are speculations based on a leaked image. EA or the developers have not made any official announcements about the reactive skin in Apex Legends Season 26. Fans can keep an eye out for the official EA website for information regarding seasonal patches alongside balance updates.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Apex Legends will reportedly feature Augments in future updateRevenant's pick rate surges after latest Apex Legends updateVK Gaming wins the EWC Apex Legends Mid Season Playoffs tournament 2025All bug fixes in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2