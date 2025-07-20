New exploit allows players to infinite scan using Bloodhound in Apex Legends

A recent post by @HYPERMYSTx showcases an Apex Legends player using a new exploit to abuse Bloodhound's tactical ability, the Eye of the All Father. With this exploit, the players have been able to generate a way through which they can infinitely scan a radius around them. This is a massive breach in the game's competitive integrity and would hinder all ranked games in Apex Legends.In this article, we will explore the brand-new Bloodhound exploit and provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about it so far. Read below to know more. Everything we know about the new Bloodhound infinite scan exploit in Apex LegendsOriginally discovered by u/Picklekings, and later showcased by @HYPERMYSTx, the new Bloodhound exploit provides players with the ability to use their Tactical infinitely. This means any Bloodhound player could continuously scan the area around them without a cooldown attached to their kit. This exploit has definitely broken the game design and has compromised the competitive integrity of the game.Read more: Apex Legends patch notes (Season 25 Split 2): New Collection event, Wattson buffs, Arena: Duels LTM, and moreWe do not recommend that players attempt this while playing the game. Such exploits are blatant violations of the terms of service and could potentially result in a player's account getting banned. If you see anyone exploiting this mechanic or fall victim to them, we urge you to directly report them in-game. We believe Respawn Entertainment and EA will take cognizance of this matter and issue a hotfix patch to amend the problem as soon as possible. If the hotfix is not released immediately, Bloodhound may be temporarily disabled from usage until the issue is resolved.That's everything that you need to know about the new Bloodhound infinite scan exploit in Apex Legends. For more related news and guides, you can stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.If you're interested, you can also check out some of our related articles below:New Apex update will reportedly feature Legend and weapon changesVK Gaming wins the EWC Apex Mid Season Playoffs tournament 2025New leaks suggest Caustic will get a major buff in Apex Apex hotfix patch (July 3, 2025): Arena updates, bug fixes, and more