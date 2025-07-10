New leaks suggest Caustic will get a major buff in Apex Legends

Popular leaker and data miner @HYPERMYSTx has uncovered files that indicate that Caustic will receive some major buffs in Apex Legends. These buffs are believed to be queued for release with the upcoming Haute Shot Milestone Event in the game. Fans are excited to know about the changes that have been datamined for the Legend, and rightfully so.

In this article, we will explore all the leaked buffs that will be incorporated into Caustic's kit in Apex Legends. Read below to know more.

Note: The contents of this article are based on leaks. Reader's discretion is advised.

Is Caustic getting a buff in Apex Legends?

If the leaks turn out to be true, then yes, Caustic will be getting quite a major buff in the ongoing season of Apex Legends. While not done so intentionally, Caustic has turned out to be the worst possible character in the meta over the past few seasons. Ever since the class and Legend overhauls have been implemented, he has fallen off the meta, and his kit is extremely weak.

That said, the leaks from HYPERMYSTx do indicate a plethora of buffs to his abilities and his perks. If they were to surface in the game, as they generally do, then Caustic will be in a much healthier spot. Here's a look at the potential buffs coming his way:

Research Points

Caustic will now be able to collect Research Points in the game. Different in-game interactions will provide him with these points. You can continue collecting them to invest in perk upgradation within the title. Here's a look into Research Points and how you can spend them:

Scanning Death Boxes: +30 research

Interacting with Rings Consoles: +40 research

50% of poison-related actions count toward research

30 research points = 1 upgrade point (you can select a level 2 perk)

Collecting an extra 130 research points will allow you to pick a level 3 perk

A maximum of two upgrade points will be achievable (total 260 research)

Perk

A new caustic perk will allow him to place 2 extra gas barrels

Tactical

Gas cloud radius has been increased by 17%

Gas detection radius has been increased by 85%

Gas trap activation delay 0.2 -> 0.8

Ultimate

The ultimate ability duration has been increased from 15 to 20 seconds.

As evident, these gameplay changes will definitely make him feel more viable as a Controller Legend in Apex Legends Season 25.

That's all there is to know about the leaked Caustic buffs in Apex Legends. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

