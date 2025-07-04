Apex Legends Flatline Mythic skin first look leaked

Apex Legends Flatline Mythic skin seems to be in development for an upcoming seasonal update. @HYPERMYSTx shared a post on X showcasing one of the potential Mythic weapon skins coming to EA’s battle royale. Although the leak showcases only the look of the skin, it seems to be an incomplete build, and the final release could potentially be quite different. It is likely going to be made available in the game with a dedicated Milestone event for the community.

This article will highlight the most recent Flatline Mythic skin leak for Apex Legends.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Apex Legends leak showcases Flatline Mythic skin animations

@HYPERMYSTx’s video on the X post outlined some of the animations that are likely going to appear with the introduction of the Flatline Mythic skin. The weapon has a unique steampunk design with exhaust pipe outlets throughout the entire body. The devs seem to have drawn inspiration from previously introduced Legendary Hemlok skins “Gentleman Baller” and “Scream Machine”.

The body of the weapon has quite a few chrome finish accents and features a sober color palette, unlike the R-301 Mythic. The gear shifter lever is one of the most standout elements in the entire skin, and plays a significant role in some of the inspect and reload animations.

The barrel of the gun seems to be a twist throttle grip that pivots out in one of the animations and allows the character to hold it. The video contains a list of the different ways the weapon can be inspected and reloaded. However, the clip does not contain any audio cues or special visual effects associated with animations. The final version of the Flatline Mythic skin in Apex Legends will likely be more vibrant after it is accompanied by dedicated sound and visual effects. Considering the look and animations of the cosmetic, it can potentially feature engine and throttle-related sounds.

It is important to note that this is a leak, and the final version of the Flatline Mythic skin could be different. Fans can keep an eye out for the official X page of Apex Legends for more information about upcoming gameplay content.

