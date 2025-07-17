New Apex Legends update will reportedly feature Legend and weapon changes

A recent post from @HYPERMYSTx, a popular leaker and dataminer, indicates that an upcoming Apex Legends update will reportedly feature a range of Legend and weapon changes in the game. These leaks have been sourced from game files, and the data miner has proceeded to showcase the potential changes that are coming to the title.

In this article, we will explore all the leaked Legend and weapon changes coming in the latest Apex Legends update. Read below to know more.

All leaked Legend and weapon changes coming in the new Apex Legends update

Legend changes

As per @HYPERMYSTx, one of the first major updates coming to the game will be the alteration of Ash's kit. Ash is arguably the most fun Legend in the game right now, and her mobility and enhanced aggression make her one of the best characters in the game. While the Legend has been nerfed quite a few times since her rework, she still remains a meta-tier pick across all ranks.

According to the leaker, she is due for some additional nerfs in the upcoming patch. Her kit is going to be tuned down and nerfed to help synergize her abilities better with other Legends. This will reportedly be done without getting rid of the 'fun' aspects of her kit.

Weapon nerfs

Alongside the reported Ash nerfs, a number of weapons are going to be seeing some considerable changes with the latest update. First and foremost, the Devotion will reportedly be nerfed. This LMG has been a menace in competitive games, taking the fun out of end-game fights. Players have resorted to abusing Ballistic's holster feature to equip this weapon and ruin the competitive integrity of Mythic weapons in the game.

Furthermore, the leaks also suggest that the RE-45 Automatic Pistol will be updated with the newest patch. However, there is no information regarding the changes that will be implemented for this weapon.

Last but not least, the Peacekeeper Shotgun, which has been in the Care Package for the past two seasons, will be moved back to floor loot. We expect some other weapon to replace it shortly.

That's everything that you need to know about the reported Legend and weapon changes coming in the latest Apex Legends update. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

