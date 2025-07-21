Revenant's pick rate surges after latest Apex Legends update: Everything we know

Soon after the latest Apex Legends update, Revenant has seen a massive surge in his pick rate across all ranks. The update was centered on improving Legend-balancing across the board. Furthermore, numerous changes were incorporated into Legend's kits. While the majority of these balance updates did level the playing field, they did buff Revenant by quite a few notches.In this article, we will explore the possible implications of these changes and how they've been responsible for pushing Revenant's pick rate across all ranks in the game. Read below to know more.Why has Revenant's pick rate surged after the latest Apex Legends update?The newest Apex Legends update, which went live on July 16/17, 2025, tried to balance the kits for the top-picked Legends in the game, which included Ash, Ballistic, Venture, Alter, and Revenant. Now, the balance updates that were introduced to these Legends were actually quite decent. They were well thought-out, ensuring neither of these Legends falls too far off the meta ladder, nor remains untouchable by other characters in the game.Check out: Apex hotfix patch (July 3, 2025): Arena updates, bug fixes, and moreHowever, Revenant, whose pick rate was rapidly declining since Ash's rework, received some major changes to his kit. First and foremost, he was shifted away from the Skirmisher-class to the Assault-class in the game. This automatically guaranteed him the following benefits:Increased ammo capacityFaster reloadsIncreased movement speedAutomatically reload stowed weaponFurthermore, his tactical ability, Shadow Pounce, was buffed in the following manner:The minimum pounce velocity of the ability has been increased from 700 to 800, and max pound velocity increased from 1150 to 1400. Improved ground detection so guns come up faster.Revenant, despite his nerfs, still was a capable killing machine. The latest buffs to his kit make him a menace on the field. He has surpassed most of his competitors and is currently the second-highest-picked Legend in the game. The buffs that are offered by the Assault-class, paired with his insanely high survivability and mobility, make him a definite threat.You might be interested in: Apex EAC update deals a massive blow to cheaters, cheating instances decline by 30%It's almost close to impossible to win a 1v1 against Revenant in Apex, and especially so if he is using his ultimate ability, Forged Shadows. His ability to scale surfaces and pounce long distances provides him with mobility that can be comparable to that of Skirmishers like Pathfinder, and now, Ash.In our opinion, he will soon be the dominant force in the game, dethroning Ash and taking the number one spot on the meta pick-rate list. We speculate players to devise team comps centered around him and Ash. We believe the Legend needs to be fine-tuned a smidge to help balance him around other characters in the game.Read more: New exploit allows players to infinite scan using Bloodhound in Apex LegendsThat's everything that you need to know about Revenant becoming the second-highest-picked Legend in Apex Season 25. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.If you're interested, you can check out some of our other related articles below:Apex Legends patch notes (Season 25 Split 2): New Collection event, Wattson buffs, Arena: Duels LTM, and moreAll weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2Apex Legends fans call out for better Nintendo Switch 2 supportUpcoming Legend changes indicate a potential meta shift in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2Apex Legends EAC update deals a massive blow to cheaters, cheating instances decline by 30%