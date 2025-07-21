  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Revenant's pick rate surges after latest Apex Legends update: Everything we know

Revenant's pick rate surges after latest Apex Legends update: Everything we know

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jul 21, 2025 12:11 GMT
Revenant pick rate surge in Apex Legends
Revenant in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Soon after the latest Apex Legends update, Revenant has seen a massive surge in his pick rate across all ranks. The update was centered on improving Legend-balancing across the board. Furthermore, numerous changes were incorporated into Legend's kits. While the majority of these balance updates did level the playing field, they did buff Revenant by quite a few notches.

Ad

In this article, we will explore the possible implications of these changes and how they've been responsible for pushing Revenant's pick rate across all ranks in the game. Read below to know more.

Why has Revenant's pick rate surged after the latest Apex Legends update?

The newest Apex Legends update, which went live on July 16/17, 2025, tried to balance the kits for the top-picked Legends in the game, which included Ash, Ballistic, Venture, Alter, and Revenant. Now, the balance updates that were introduced to these Legends were actually quite decent. They were well thought-out, ensuring neither of these Legends falls too far off the meta ladder, nor remains untouchable by other characters in the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Check out: Apex hotfix patch (July 3, 2025): Arena updates, bug fixes, and more

However, Revenant, whose pick rate was rapidly declining since Ash's rework, received some major changes to his kit. First and foremost, he was shifted away from the Skirmisher-class to the Assault-class in the game. This automatically guaranteed him the following benefits:

  • Increased ammo capacity
  • Faster reloads
  • Increased movement speed
  • Automatically reload stowed weapon

Furthermore, his tactical ability, Shadow Pounce, was buffed in the following manner:

Ad
  • The minimum pounce velocity of the ability has been increased from 700 to 800, and max pound velocity increased from 1150 to 1400.
  • Improved ground detection so guns come up faster.

Revenant, despite his nerfs, still was a capable killing machine. The latest buffs to his kit make him a menace on the field. He has surpassed most of his competitors and is currently the second-highest-picked Legend in the game. The buffs that are offered by the Assault-class, paired with his insanely high survivability and mobility, make him a definite threat.

Ad
Ad

You might be interested in: Apex EAC update deals a massive blow to cheaters, cheating instances decline by 30%

It's almost close to impossible to win a 1v1 against Revenant in Apex, and especially so if he is using his ultimate ability, Forged Shadows. His ability to scale surfaces and pounce long distances provides him with mobility that can be comparable to that of Skirmishers like Pathfinder, and now, Ash.

In our opinion, he will soon be the dominant force in the game, dethroning Ash and taking the number one spot on the meta pick-rate list. We speculate players to devise team comps centered around him and Ash. We believe the Legend needs to be fine-tuned a smidge to help balance him around other characters in the game.

Ad
Ad

Read more: New exploit allows players to infinite scan using Bloodhound in Apex Legends

That's everything that you need to know about Revenant becoming the second-highest-picked Legend in Apex Season 25. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

If you're interested, you can check out some of our other related articles below:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications