Apex Legends Season 26 is right around the corner, and fans are excited to get their hands on the latest build of the game. The latest gameplay trailer has already provided a glimpse of what's coming with the newest season, and we are sure that the community is as thrilled as us.
EA and Respawn Entertainment have been hard at work, perfecting the numerous balance changes and new additions that will be coming with Apex Legends Season 26.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on when Apex Legends' upcoming Season, Showdown, will go live for all regions. To know more, read below.
When does Apex Legends Season 26 start for all regions
Apex Legends Season 26 will go live for all regions on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 10 am PT/ 5 pm UTC/ 10:30 pm IST. We expect that there is going to be a short downtime as servers will undergo maintenance during the update period. Considering the amount of changes and additions that will be coming with the latest season, we speculate that the update package is going to be quite beefy in terms of size.
That said, here's a detailed look at the Apex Legends Season 26 start dates and times for different regions across the globe:
In case you missed the latest gameplay trailer, the upcoming season of Apex will feature some major Legend reworks for Bangalore and Caustic. Alongside them, the developers are introducing the concept of Elite Weapons, which will absolutely shake up the weapon meta in the game.
We are also seeing the addition of a new game mode, Wildcard. Featuring 30 players, second chances, and the option to triple-stack Legends, this new permanent game mode is all about pushing your limits in an adrenaline-fueled pub-stomping match.
For the competitive stack, ranked is seeing some major overhauls, starting from the addition of POI Draft and the removal of jumpmaster from the game. Overall, we have high hopes for the upcoming season and have utmost faith that EA and Respawn will not fail to impress us.
That's everything that you need to know about the 26th Season of Apex Legends, Showdown. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
