What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 26?

The official Apex Legends Season 26 gameplay trailer is out, and we are so excited for the debut of a new season. Respawn Entertainment has gone overboard with the addition of new content this time around, and we are quite sure players are going to have a hoot as they tune into the latest season.In this article, we will explore all the new changes that you can expect in Apex Legends Season 26. Read below to know more. All expected changes coming in Apex Legends Season 26Legend updatesA number of Legends are going to be seeing some major balance updates. First and foremost, Caustic, one of the least played Legends in the game, is getting a massive buff in the upcoming season. His abilities are being enhanced, and being a Controller, he is getting access to two unique new perks in the game. Furthermore, Bangalore is going to be seeing quite a major upgrade to her kit. Her abilities are now being fine-tuned to provide more teamplay support rather than focus on solo-play. Changes are being made to her Legend Upgrades, and we speculate she is going to be meta very soon.Other Legend changes will also be implemented depending on the meta of the previous season. Some characters will be seeing some minor nerfs, but overall, we believe that the meta is heading towards a healthy direction. Read more: Apex Legends Season 26 might disable aim assist, but there's a catchWeapon changesWe are getting a brand-new, reworked version of the RE-45 in Apex Legends Season 26 as an Elite Weapon. The RE-45 has been updated from being a full-auto light pistol to a three-burst energy weapon, and it's stronger than ever. The weapon can deal a ton of damage close-range, and is perfect for close-medium range combat. It can definitely serve as a pocket Nemesis when used right.Replacing the Peacekeeper, the devastating P2020 Akimbo will be heading into the Care Package this season. Furthermore, the accuracy of the Mozambique Akimbo has been improved, and last but not least, the hipfire accuracy of LMGs is being reduced to help improve the weapon meta in the game.New game mode - WildcardIf you're craving nonstop action, intense firefights, and an adrenaline rush like no other, the brand-new permanent game mode - Wildcard - is made for you. Incentivizing high-octane gameplay, players can go absolutely all-out in this game mode. In Wildcard, you can stack Legends, get access to Second Chances, and use the revamped version of Kings Canyon to absolutely wreak havoc on your enemies.Loot explosion has been added to this mode. Each time you get a kill, the enemy explodes, throwing out their best loot on the ground. Simply run over it to quickly fill up your inventories with ammunition, meds, and attachments. Also read: Ranked updateThe Ranked game mode in Apex Legends Season 26 is seeing a massive update. First and foremost, following the concept of POI draft from ALGS, the developers are entirely removing the concept of Jumpmaster and dropping off the ship. Moving forward, teams will be assigned a POI drop zone, and they will automatically spawn in the location at the start of the match.Gameplay will feel much more streamlined, provided everyone gets a chance to loot up and then focuses their attention on fighting against other players in the vicinity.Last but not least, the new Ranked Aura will now show players who they are facing off against. Players' ranks will be highlighted in-game, providing them clarity with regard to who they're going up against in a match.That's everything that you need to know about the expected changes coming in Apex Legends Season 26. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.