Apex Legends might disable aim assist, but there's a catch

Aim assist in Apex Legends is one of the most debated features, alongside complex movement techniques for Mouse and Keyboard users. However, the upcoming Season 26 update for EA's battle royale might introduce a nerf for controller users by limiting the aim assist feature. According to popular dataminer @HYPERMYSTx's post on X, Caustic is potentially receiving a new buff that disables aim assist for everyone within the area affected by Nox Gas.This article will highlight the possible disabling of aim assist in Apex Legends with Caustic.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion. This article is based on leaks, and the final release of the update may be different.Apex Legends Caustic reportedly receiving buff to disable aim assistCaustic in Apex Legends is one of the few overlooked characters in the game in the aggressive meta. However, this legend is capable of anchoring down areas with ease and even initiating fights when necessary with his ultimate ability. Some new leaks also hint at a list of new buffs coming for this Controller character.Caustic's tactical ability spills out Nox Gas and limits visibility while dealing ticking damage to enemies. Since the gas acts as a smoke to be used defensively, the devs might add a feature that disables aim assist for players present inside the gas. A similar system was integrated with Bangalore's tactical ability in one of the past patches.Also read: Apex Legends reportedly integrating new Caustic and Bangalore buffsThis new Caustic buff could potentially help the character gain a more stable place in the upcoming meta. His defensive capabilities could also become more useful and provide fans with an alternative to the newly buffed Wattson. Such a change will likely skyrocket Caustic's popularity in competitive matches for players who prefer to rotate early and anchor choke points or buildings within the safe zone.It is important to note that there is no official confirmation for this change, and it may have different mechanics with the final release. Apex Legends Season 26, similar to previous seasonal updates, will likely introduce various legend and weapon changes.Fans can keep an eye out for the official Apex Legends blog for more information about the upcoming patch. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.