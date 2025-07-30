Apex Legends reportedly integrating new Caustic and Bangalore buffs

Apex Legends Season 26 update is just around the corner and reportedly bringing a Bangalore rework alongside some Caustic buffs. According to X posts made by @HYPERMYSTx, a reputed dataminer, the devs may introduce a set of buffs for one of the Controller characters and change some aspects of Bangalore’s abilities.This article will highlight the potential changes coming to Caustic and Bangalore in Apex Legends.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Apex Legends Caustic buff and Bangalore rework reportedly arriving in Season 26Here is a quick overview of some of the potential legend changes coming in EA's battle royale for Caustic and Bangalore:CausticCaustic’s Nox Gas will immediately slow down opponents when entering the area affected by the gas.The Nox Gas is slated to drain the movement abilities of Ash (dash) and Sparrow (double jump). The characters would likely need to move out of the gas-affected area to recharge their movement abilities.Caustic’s trap detection range for the tactical ability will be increased.Passive ability: Caustic can gain a new type of in-match currency by performing different tasks. These points will likely be used to upgrade more perks for the characters.At Level 2 shield upgrade, Caustic can choose to gain one additional tactical charge and increase traps in the world by 2. The health regeneration inside Nox Gas has been moved to the Level 3 upgrade.At Level 3 shield upgrade, Caustic’s tactical ability will recharge faster when inside the Nox Gas.Also read: When does Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 end?BangaloreUltimate ability cooldown timer will be reduced.At Level 2 shield upgrade, Bangalore will receive two new perks. Fans can choose to deal damage with smokes to any enemy abilities placed on the ground. The second perk will allow allies to regenerate HP inside smoke and automatically ping enemy locations that trigger Bangalore’s passive.At Level 3 shield upgrade, Bangalore can either deal extra damage to enemies and destroy deployables, or gain faster revive speed and running speed toward knocked teammates.It is important to note that these changes are based on leaks and may not arrive in the final game. Such changes are generally targeted to increase the visibility of some of the legends. Considering the recent buff that was integrated for Wattson, a Caustic buff could potentially increase Controller category pick rates.Bangalore has been overshadowed by others in the class, including Revenant, who was recently moved to the Assault class. A soft rework of the ability effects and perks could help this character regain a place in the upcoming meta.Fans can keep an eye out for the official Apex Legends patch notes for more information. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.How to get Bangalore Shallow Force skin in Apex Legends for freeRevenant's pick rate surges after latest Apex Legends updateApex Legends will reportedly feature Augments in future updateWhich weapon will potentially receive a reactive skin in Apex Legends season 26?