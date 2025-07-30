  • home icon
Apex Legends reportedly integrating new Caustic and Bangalore buffs

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Jul 30, 2025 08:12 GMT
Caustic and Bangalore might receive buffs in Apex Legends Season 26 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)
Caustic and Bangalore might receive buffs in Apex Legends Season 26 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Apex Legends Season 26 update is just around the corner and reportedly bringing a Bangalore rework alongside some Caustic buffs. According to X posts made by @HYPERMYSTx, a reputed dataminer, the devs may introduce a set of buffs for one of the Controller characters and change some aspects of Bangalore’s abilities.

This article will highlight the potential changes coming to Caustic and Bangalore in Apex Legends.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Apex Legends Caustic buff and Bangalore rework reportedly arriving in Season 26

Here is a quick overview of some of the potential legend changes coming in EA's battle royale for Caustic and Bangalore:

Caustic

  • Caustic’s Nox Gas will immediately slow down opponents when entering the area affected by the gas.
  • The Nox Gas is slated to drain the movement abilities of Ash (dash) and Sparrow (double jump). The characters would likely need to move out of the gas-affected area to recharge their movement abilities.
  • Caustic’s trap detection range for the tactical ability will be increased.
  • Passive ability: Caustic can gain a new type of in-match currency by performing different tasks. These points will likely be used to upgrade more perks for the characters.
  • At Level 2 shield upgrade, Caustic can choose to gain one additional tactical charge and increase traps in the world by 2. The health regeneration inside Nox Gas has been moved to the Level 3 upgrade.
  • At Level 3 shield upgrade, Caustic’s tactical ability will recharge faster when inside the Nox Gas.
Also read: When does Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 end?

Bangalore

  • Ultimate ability cooldown timer will be reduced.
  • At Level 2 shield upgrade, Bangalore will receive two new perks. Fans can choose to deal damage with smokes to any enemy abilities placed on the ground. The second perk will allow allies to regenerate HP inside smoke and automatically ping enemy locations that trigger Bangalore’s passive.
  • At Level 3 shield upgrade, Bangalore can either deal extra damage to enemies and destroy deployables, or gain faster revive speed and running speed toward knocked teammates.
It is important to note that these changes are based on leaks and may not arrive in the final game. Such changes are generally targeted to increase the visibility of some of the legends. Considering the recent buff that was integrated for Wattson, a Caustic buff could potentially increase Controller category pick rates.

Bangalore has been overshadowed by others in the class, including Revenant, who was recently moved to the Assault class. A soft rework of the ability effects and perks could help this character regain a place in the upcoming meta.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Apex Legends patch notes for more information. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
