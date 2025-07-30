When does Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 end?

By Jay Sarma
Published Jul 30, 2025 03:18 GMT
Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 end
Apex Legends Season 26 official trailer (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 is soon coming to an end. The latest trailer for Season 26: Showdown has been a massive hit, and fans are undoubtedly excited to experience a brand-new season in the game. However, as the season is soon coming to a close, there are some things that you need to attend to and complete off the checklist.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Apex Legends S25 Split 2 end date and time for all regions. Read below to know more.

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 end date and time for all regions

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 will end on August 5, 2025, at 10 am PT/ 5 pm UTC/ 10:30 pm IST. Similar to previous updates, players can expect a short downtime as the servers shut down to incorporate the latest content into the title.

If you are in the middle of a match when the update goes live, fear not, as your match will remain running until a team emerges to be the Apex Predator.

That said, here's a detailed list of the Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 end date and time for all regions:

Time ZoneEnd date and time
Pacific Time (PT)August 5, 2025, at 10 am
Mountain Time (MT)August 5, 2025, at 11 am
Central Time (CT)August 5, 2025, at 12 pm
Eastern Time (ET)August 5, 2025, at 1 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 5, 2025, at 5 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)August 5, 2025, at 6 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)August 5, 2025, at 8 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)August 5, 2025, at 10:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)August 6, 2025, at 1 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)August 6, 2025, at 2 am
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 6, 2025, at 3 am
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 6, 2025, at 5 am
Everything you need to do before Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 ends

First and foremost, if you have already bought the Apex Legends S25 Split 2 Battle Pass, you need to complete it to ensure that you get the most out of it. You can easily do that by finishing all your weekly tasks available in-game. Each week, Apex Legends releases a new series of tasks, and if you have unfinished weeklies stacked up, heading into a few pubs and completing them will easily help you complete the entire Battle Pass for the season.

Furthermore, if you want to push your rank to the highest level, this is the right time to do it. With the seasonal split ending in less than a week, you can easily queue up with your friends and try your best to push your in-game rank.

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 end date and time for all regions. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

