PlayStation launches FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick for PS5 and PC: Features, release window, and more

First announced during the recent State of Play 2025 showcase, PlayStation has finally unveiled its all-new FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick. Originally codenamed "Project Defiant", this new controller will be available for PS5 and PC. It will allow players to take their competitive gaming to the next level when the upcoming PlayStation-published fighting game MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Spirit launches.

We look at the release date, features, and more for this new peripheral.

When does the FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick launch for PS5 and PC?

The fighting game stick will launch worldwide in 2026, which is the same year as the upcoming Arc System Works-developed Marvel fighter.

The FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick is a premium peripheral that allows for extreme comfort and ergonomics while being sleek and stylish at the same time. Here's what to expect:

Durable design: The controller features hardy input schemes, namely a single joystick on the left and eight buttons on the right, corresponding with action buttons, triggers, and TouchPad on a traditional DualSense controller for PS5.

The controller features hardy input schemes, namely a single joystick on the left and eight buttons on the right, corresponding with action buttons, triggers, and TouchPad on a traditional DualSense controller for PS5. Level mode switch: Allows switching the joystick input between left-stick, right-stick, and D-Pad, as corresponding to a PS5 DualSense controller.

Allows switching the joystick input between left-stick, right-stick, and D-Pad, as corresponding to a PS5 DualSense controller. Lock mode: This allows locking in the current input layout to avoid accidental switching when playing.

This allows locking in the current input layout to avoid accidental switching when playing. Non-slip base: A grooved underside will prevent the peripheral from slipping off surfaces.

A grooved underside will prevent the peripheral from slipping off surfaces. Toolless gate swap: Seamless restrictor gate swap switching allows players to pick between three joystick movement types: Circle, Square, and Octagon for more precise control over movement.

Seamless restrictor gate swap switching allows players to pick between three joystick movement types: Circle, Square, and Octagon for more precise control over movement. Built-in battery: An in-built battery allows for wireless play from the comfort of the players' personal space, no matter where they are.

An in-built battery allows for wireless play from the comfort of the players' personal space, no matter where they are. Built-in storage compartment: This small space on the FlexStrike allows slotting in the restrictor gates and PlayStation Link USB hub to carry them around hassle-free.

This small space on the FlexStrike allows slotting in the restrictor gates and PlayStation Link USB hub to carry them around hassle-free. Ultra-low Latency: With minimal input lag for button presses, playing any competitive game on it will feel fair and right.

With minimal input lag for button presses, playing any competitive game on it will feel fair and right. Connectivity with PlayStation Link: Fans can connect the Pulse Elite wireless headset or Pulse Explore wireless earbuds with this new FlexStrike controller using the wireless PlayStation Link USB hub for low-latency audio. Additionally, an updated PlayStation Link wired USB-C adapter will also be available.

Fans can connect the Pulse Elite wireless headset or Pulse Explore wireless earbuds with this new FlexStrike controller using the wireless PlayStation Link USB hub for low-latency audio. Additionally, an updated PlayStation Link wired USB-C adapter will also be available. Multi-connectivity for local play: Up to two FlexStrike controllers can be connected on a single PlayStation Link input to support couch co-op play for fighting games.

Note that an official PlayStation-branded Sling Carry Case will be available for purchase to allow ease of transport. It also features a Lever Gap to accommodate the joystick and additional storage compartments, letting gamers carry their FlexStrike in comfort.

As of writing, there are no details on final pricing. Fans can only sign up for the official newsletter to patiently await more details.

