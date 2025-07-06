PlayStation 6 leak: Possible specs and release date

A new leak shared by X user @QNDZYcom claims to reveal potential details about the upcoming PlayStation 6. Although the credibility of this news is hard to confirm, the potential specs give gamers an early glimpse into what Sony may be preparing for its next-generation console.

Sony has not officially commented on the PlayStation 6, but the leak has already generated significant buzz online. Read on to learn more about this new leak.

Alleged PlayStation 6 specs, features, and release window

According to the post, the PS6 is rumored to feature a custom AMD Zen 6 CPU with a new "UDNA" GPU. This could mean a significant performance boost over the PS5, potentially also having far better AI upscaling and frame generation while also maintaining energy efficiency. The new and upgraded hardware also hints at the PS6's ability to support advanced ray tracing and game features to improve visual fidelity.

The leak further states that Sony is targeting a 2029 release window, which aligns with the expected generational timeline following the PS5’s 2020 launch. This has upset some fans, but it will likely prove to be a boon as it provides Sony enough time to make a high-performance next-gen console.

The real question lies in whether the PS5 will hold its ground and survive almost an entire decade. While this particular post features limited info, there are several other rumors and leaks online too, elaborating on potentially new SSD technology and a possible handheld release.

While the official details for the PlayStation 6 remain unconfirmed, they align with trends in the console industry focusing on advanced ray tracing capabilities and faster load times. If these leaks prove to be accurate, the PS6 could offer a huge leap in terms of gaming capabilities.

