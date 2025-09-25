Insomniac Games finally unveils Marvel's Wolverine at State of Play, and it's brutal

After years of anticipation, Insomniac Games has finally lifted the curtain on Marvel's Wolverine during the September 2025 PlayStation State of Play. The game was first teased back in 2021 and has been one of the most talked-about projects from Insomniac. Not only is the game officially announced, but its approach is much different from what fans probably expected from the studio.
On that note, here's everything we know about Marvel's Wolverine.
Marvel's Wolverine officially announced during the PlayStation State of Play (September 2025) event
Insomniac first announced the game in 2021, around the same time as Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Over the years, many leaks hinted at the gameplay direction and possible lore, but no official updates ever followed. After years of silence, many fans even thought that the game had been cancelled.
The State of Play (September 2025) reveal gave players the first true look at Marvel's Wolverine. The showcase highlighted some gameplay details, behind-the-scenes footage, and officially confirmed that it will have a much darker and brutal tone compared to other Insomniac titles. The developers emphasized on Logan's violent and brutal nature, which stays true to his classic comic book roots.
According to the official blog, the story of the game will take place in locations such as Madripoor, Canada, and Tokyo. The announcement also confirmed Liam McIntyre as the voice of Logan, who has voiced several popular games such as Gears of War 4, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and more. Villains such as Mystique, Omega Red, and the Reavers will make an appearance in the game.
When will Marvel’s Wolverine release?
Marvel's Wolverine is set to launch in Fall 2026 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The developers have also confirmed that there will be a more detailed gameplay showcase in Spring 2026. As of now, the store page is not live, so players can neither wishlist nor pre-order the game.
That's everything we know about Marvel's Wolverine by Insomniac Games.
