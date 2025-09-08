Fortnite FNCS 2026 reveals massive prize pool for mobile players: Schedule, format, and more revealed

The Fortnite FNCS 2026 has finally been revealed. This announcement was made just before the final match of the FNCS 2025 Global Championship, which is this year's last major LAN event. There are multiple new additions in the series, including a dedicated tournament for mobile players.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything we know about FNCS 2026 so far.

Everything we know about Fortnite FNCS 2026 so far

To start off, Epic Games is officially adding mobile events to FNCS from next year, 2026. Fortnite Mobile was recently launched on the USA App Store and gained popularity quickly. The Fortnite Mobile tournaments will feature a $1 million prize pool.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite FNCS 2026 key highlights (Image via Epic Games)

Another major update is that FNCS will go back from trios to the classic duos format. Additionally, the competitive game mode is being reworked under the name 'Ranked 2.0.'

Ad

Trending

After the massive success of the Pro-Am 2025 and Global Championship in Europe, both events are confirmed to return next year. The Global Championship will once again be hosted in the EU region.

Also, two new additions are joining the FNCS tournament lineup: FNCS Mid-Season and Reload Elite Series.

As of now, the total prize pool of Fortnite FNCS 2026 has not been revealed. However, both 2024 and 2025 have featured around $8 million in total winnings, so we can expect a similar figure or slightly higher, considering the addition of two new LAN events and the Fortnite Mobile Series.

Ad

That's everything we know about the Fortnite FNCS 2026 so far. Players can expect a detailed blog on the game's official website soon.

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More