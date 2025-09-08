Fortnite FNCS 2026 reveals massive prize pool for mobile players: Schedule, format, and more revealed

The Fortnite FNCS 2026 has finally been revealed. This announcement was made just before the final match of the FNCS 2025 Global Championship, which is this year's last major LAN event. There are multiple new additions in the series, including a dedicated tournament for mobile players.
On that note, here’s everything we know about FNCS 2026 so far.
Everything we know about Fortnite FNCS 2026 so far
To start off, Epic Games is officially adding mobile events to FNCS from next year, 2026. Fortnite Mobile was recently launched on the USA App Store and gained popularity quickly. The Fortnite Mobile tournaments will feature a $1 million prize pool.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
Another major update is that FNCS will go back from trios to the classic duos format. Additionally, the competitive game mode is being reworked under the name 'Ranked 2.0.'
After the massive success of the Pro-Am 2025 and Global Championship in Europe, both events are confirmed to return next year. The Global Championship will once again be hosted in the EU region.
Also, two new additions are joining the FNCS tournament lineup: FNCS Mid-Season and Reload Elite Series.
As of now, the total prize pool of Fortnite FNCS 2026 has not been revealed. However, both 2024 and 2025 have featured around $8 million in total winnings, so we can expect a similar figure or slightly higher, considering the addition of two new LAN events and the Fortnite Mobile Series.
That's everything we know about the Fortnite FNCS 2026 so far. Players can expect a detailed blog on the game's official website soon.
Read more related articles here:
- Epic Games is reportedly removing Fortnite items and V-Bucks from numerous accounts
- How to play Fortnite Geoguessr
- Did Peterbot get banned from Fortnite?
- Epic Games announces official Fortnite anthem by d4vd
- UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistant