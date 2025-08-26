Did Peterbot get banned from Fortnite?

Many Fortnite fans have asked if pro player Peter &quot;Peterbot&quot; Kata has been banned after his recent controversy. This started when an old clip of him saying racial slurs multiple times suddenly surfaced online and went viral overnight. To clear things up, the answer is no, Peterbot's not banned from competitive Fortnite. This can be confirmed with his active participation in recent tournaments.Here's a brief of what happened and his performance in recent events.Fortnite Peterbot controversy explainedThe Peterbot controversy has been one of the biggest discussions in the Fortnite community recently, and it all started with a clip that was posted on X on August 9, 2025. In the video, which is reportedly two years old, he is seen constantly saying racial slurs around some of his friends. The video was also reposted by the popular Fortnite information provider @HYPEX, gaining over 25 million views.Peter posted a public apology on X later that day, admitting being influenced by other people around him and taking full responsibility:&quot;I recognize now how deeply wrong and hurtful that language is. I take full responsibility for saying it, regardless of my age or the pressures I felt in that moment.&quot;However, fans noticed that the apology statement came out as 100% AI-generated on various third party websites, garnering even more criticism and trolling. Considering all of this, many believed he would most likely get banned from competitive play. Peterbot was the winner of the FNCS 2024 Global Championship alongside Pollo and is one of the strongest contenders this year as well. Despite all the drama, he continued competing and achieved pretty good results in recent FNCS events. Here are his recent placements since August 9, 2025:DateEvent namePlaceTeamAugust 12, 2025C6S4: FN Performance Evaluation - Week 2: NA Central1stPeterbot, Ritual, BughaAugust 18, 2025C6S4: FNCS Divisional Practice Cups Week 1: NA Central 1stPeterbot, Ritual, ColdAugust 19, 2025C6S4: FN Performance Evaluation - Week 3: NA Central 5thPeterbot, Ritual, BughaAugust 23, 2025C6S4: FNCS Divisional Practice Cups Week 2: Asia 32ndPeterbot, Pollo, RiseThats everything you need to know about the Peterbot controversy.Read more articles here:All teams qualified for FNCS 2025 Global ChampionshipGorillaz bundle leaked: Expected price and itemsFN Solo Blitz Mobile Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewards