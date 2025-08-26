Did Peterbot get banned from Fortnite?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 26, 2025 09:38 GMT
Is Peterbot banned? (Image via Epic Games)
Many Fortnite fans have asked if pro player Peter "Peterbot" Kata has been banned after his recent controversy. This started when an old clip of him saying racial slurs multiple times suddenly surfaced online and went viral overnight. To clear things up, the answer is no, Peterbot's not banned from competitive Fortnite. This can be confirmed with his active participation in recent tournaments.

Here's a brief of what happened and his performance in recent events.

Fortnite Peterbot controversy explained

The Peterbot controversy has been one of the biggest discussions in the Fortnite community recently, and it all started with a clip that was posted on X on August 9, 2025. In the video, which is reportedly two years old, he is seen constantly saying racial slurs around some of his friends. The video was also reposted by the popular Fortnite information provider @HYPEX, gaining over 25 million views.

Peter posted a public apology on X later that day, admitting being influenced by other people around him and taking full responsibility:

"I recognize now how deeply wrong and hurtful that language is. I take full responsibility for saying it, regardless of my age or the pressures I felt in that moment."
However, fans noticed that the apology statement came out as 100% AI-generated on various third party websites, garnering even more criticism and trolling. Considering all of this, many believed he would most likely get banned from competitive play.

Peterbot was the winner of the FNCS 2024 Global Championship alongside Pollo and is one of the strongest contenders this year as well. Despite all the drama, he continued competing and achieved pretty good results in recent FNCS events.

Here are his recent placements since August 9, 2025:

DateEvent namePlaceTeam
August 12, 2025C6S4: FN Performance Evaluation - Week 2: NA Central1stPeterbot, Ritual, Bugha
August 18, 2025C6S4: FNCS Divisional Practice Cups Week 1: NA Central 1stPeterbot, Ritual, Cold
August 19, 2025C6S4: FN Performance Evaluation - Week 3: NA Central 5thPeterbot, Ritual, Bugha
August 23, 2025C6S4: FNCS Divisional Practice Cups Week 2: Asia 32ndPeterbot, Pollo, Rise
Thats everything you need to know about the Peterbot controversy.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

More from Sportskeeda
