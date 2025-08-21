The Fortnite Solo Blitz Mobile Cup is the latest upcoming tournament to be held in-game for casual and semi-professional players alike. Unlike other Cups that have high requirements to claim rewards, things are a bit more mellow here. As such, if you participate, you're bound to win something if you manage to secure enough points.That being said, here's everything you need to know about Fortnite Solo Blitz Mobile Cup, including the list of potential rewards you could walk away with.Fortnite Solo Blitz Mobile Cup: Everything you need to knowWe're yet to get a proper blog about the Fortnite Solo Blitz Mobile Cup, but we do know what players can expect from it. Here's what you need to know about how to participate, the start date, and the prizes at stake.How to participate With the limited information at hand, we know that you will only be able to participate from a mobile device. The official account for Fortnite Competitive has confirmed this. It's a change of pace, given that the game is cross-platform, but a mobile-only Cup will encourage more players to join by leveling the playing field.Start dateThe Fortnite Solo Blitz Mobile Cup will kick off on August 28, 2025 (Thursday). It will be a recurring Cup, and you'll be able to participate every Thursday thereafter. The exact regional time and other details could be shared by August 26, 2025, as update v37.10 is scheduled to go live then.RewardsWhile this may not be a Cash Cup, there are plenty of rewards to be won. At the moment, it's unclear how many rewards will be given out per region, but we do know how many points you'll need to secure them. Here is the list:First Response Tac Pack (Back Bling) - 5 pointsGavel Banger (Emote) - 20 pointsNITE Unit Marksman (Outfit and Pickaxe) - Place at the top of your region.That's everything you need to know about the Solo Blitz Mobile Cup. More information will be shared soon.Read more Fortnite articles here:Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealedLeaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to FortniteFortnite will soon be playable on DiscordIs Kai Cenat in Fortnite?