The latest Gamescom introduced an array of technical marvels and improvements, including an extensive segment by GeForce. As part of its announcements, Fortnite will soon be playable on Discord. The tech company has partnered with the game developer to offer a unique way for players to jump into the title from within Discord.

Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite being playable on Discord.

You can soon play Fortnite on Discord

Players will soon be able to play the popular title within Discord without the need to download the game or accompanying launchers (Image via YouTube/Nvidia GeForce)

Gamescom 2025 made an array of exciting announcements, with partners like GeForce revealing many new features and changes. Apart from the introduction of DLSS 4 for major titles and enhancements in the Nvidia Blackwell architecture, the company also announced an exciting partnership with gaming giant Fortnite and communication application Discord.

During their presentation, Nvidia announced that they have partnered with Discord and Epic Games to make gaming more accessible for players. As part of a new feature, players will now be able to try Fortnite in Discord without any additional downloads or need for a game launcher. It will be powered by GeForce NOW's streaming technology, enabling cloud gaming without any downloads.

Gamers can simply click one button and jump into their favorite supported title without having to wait for long downloads or additional downloads (Image via YouTube/Nvidia GeForce)

A free, limited-time trial of a GeForce NOW Performance membership will allow players to jump straight into the game by connecting and logging in with their Epic Games accounts. Once logged in, they will be able to play the popular title without any additional downloads. According to the press statement, this feature will arrive later this year, in 2025.

The ability to play popular titles within Discord will make it seamless for gamers to join their friends and experience new titles together without waiting for downloads or additional steps. It is also great for those players who are watching their friends play and wish to try that title without having to purchase it or wait for the game to be downloaded.

