007 First Light new gameplay reveal at State of Play (September 2025): Livestream date, countdown, and what to expect

007 First Light will be the next major release from IO Interactive after the famous Hitman series. While the official release date has not yet been locked in, the game is currently scheduled for a 2026 launch. Until then, fans can look forward to fresh updates, the most exciting of which is the upcoming September State of Play showcase dedicated to James Bond’s new espionage adventure.

In this article, we will cover everything about the 007 First Light gameplay reveal at September’s State of Play, including the livestream date, countdown, and what to expect.

007 First Light State of Play livestream date and time

The special State of Play stream highlighting 007 First Light will air live on September 3, 2025. Players can tune in via PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. The livestream will begin at 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET/8 pm CEST, allowing fans worldwide to catch the gameplay reveal in real time.

What to expect from this State of Play

IO Interactive released the official Reveal Trailer in the State of Play of June 2025, giving fans their first look at IO Interactive’s fresh take on the story of James Bond. But this time, the September State of Play will deliver over 30 minutes of uninterrupted gameplay.

This gameplay will highlight Bond’s first mission as an MI6 recruit, showing how the game will blend classic espionage with action. Players can expect a mix of gameplay styles similar to the movies, from stealth missions that reward patience to thrilling car chases that test reflexes. Gunfights and shootouts will also be part of the mission, making it clear that IO Interactive is embracing multiple layers of classic Bond action.

But that's not all; the livestream will not only showcase gameplay but also include commentary from the development team at IO Interactive. Their insights will shed light on design choices, mission structure, and how the studio is shaping its signature stealth expertise around the world of James Bond. Fans of IO’s Hitman series can expect that same level of attention to detail, this time set within a spy thriller universe.

007 First Light is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, with fans eager to see James Bond earn his license to kill.

