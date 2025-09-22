How to pre-order ARC Raiders: Prices and editions explored

ARC Raiders is finally available for pre-order, and the price is just as many fans expected. For those who don’t know, it is an upcoming extraction shooter developed by Embark Studios, the makers of The Finals. The game built a lot of hype through successful playtests, where the community reception was mostly positive. As of September 22, 2025, it is the fifth most-wishlisted game on Steam worldwide.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering ARC Raiders.
How to pre-order ARC Raiders
ARC Raiders will officially launch on October 30, 2025, for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The base game is priced at $39.99, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $59.99. Currently, it is available to pre-order on Steam, Epic Games, and PlayStation. The pre-order page on Xbox is expected to go live soon.
Here's a step-by-step guide to pre-order the game on your preferred storefront:
Steam (PC)
- Launch Steam and go to the ARC Raiders store page.
- Scroll down and choose your edition (base game or Deluxe).
- Add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- Complete the payment and the game will be in your Steam Library.
Epic Games (PC)
- Launch the Epic Games app and search for ARC Raiders.
- On the store page, scroll down to select the preferred version.
- Click the blue Pre-Purchase button and proceed to checkout.
- Complete the transaction and the game will be added to your library.
PlayStation
- Head to the PlayStation Store and search for the game.
- Select your preferred edition on the store page and click on Pre-Order.
- Complete the payment process and the game will be available in your library.
ARC Raiders: All editions and pre-order bonuses
Here's everything that's included in each edition of the game:
Standard Edition ($39.99)
- Base game
Deluxe Edition ($59.99)
- Base Game
- Astro Cosmetic Pack
- The Wanderer Cosmetic Pack
- Character Cosmetic
- Bonus Emote
- Scrappy Skin
- 2,400 Raider Tokens
