How to pre-order ARC Raiders: Prices and editions explored

ARC Raiders is finally available for pre-order, and the price is just as many fans expected. For those who don’t know, it is an upcoming extraction shooter developed by Embark Studios, the makers of The Finals. The game built a lot of hype through successful playtests, where the community reception was mostly positive. As of September 22, 2025, it is the fifth most-wishlisted game on Steam worldwide.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering ARC Raiders.

How to pre-order ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders will officially launch on October 30, 2025, for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The base game is priced at $39.99, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $59.99. Currently, it is available to pre-order on Steam, Epic Games, and PlayStation. The pre-order page on Xbox is expected to go live soon.

Ad

Trending

ARC Radar @ARCRaidersNews BREAKING ARC Raiders is available for pre-order now! 🔥 Priced at $40 USD

Ad

Here's a step-by-step guide to pre-order the game on your preferred storefront:

Steam (PC)

Launch Steam and go to the ARC Raiders store page.

Scroll down and choose your edition (base game or Deluxe).

Add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Complete the payment and the game will be in your Steam Library.

Epic Games (PC)

Launch the Epic Games app and search for ARC Raiders.

On the store page, scroll down to select the preferred version.

Click the blue Pre-Purchase button and proceed to checkout.

Complete the transaction and the game will be added to your library.

Ad

PlayStation

Head to the PlayStation Store and search for the game.

Select your preferred edition on the store page and click on Pre-Order.

Complete the payment process and the game will be available in your library.

ARC Raiders: All editions and pre-order bonuses

Here's everything that's included in each edition of the game:

Standard Edition ($39.99)

Base game

Deluxe Edition ($59.99)

Base Game

Astro Cosmetic Pack

The Wanderer Cosmetic Pack

Character Cosmetic

Bonus Emote

Scrappy Skin

2,400 Raider Tokens

Ad

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.