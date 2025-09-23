Rocket League x Sonic the Hedgehog: All items, quests, and more

Rocket League x Sonic the Hedgehog has officially arrived in Season 20, and it features a lot of new content. This crossover event runs from September 23, 2025, to October 7, 2025, and includes new LTM, cosmetics, and quests. If you are a fan of the Sonic franchise, these items are worth adding to your collection.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Rocket League x Sonic the Hedgehog in Season 20.
Everything you need to know about Rocket League x Sonic the Hedgehog
The Rocket League x Sonic the Hedgehog event introduces a mix of free rewards and purchasable cosmetics. Players can complete challenges for free rewards, play a brand-new LTM, and even buy a Sonic-themed Porsche.
Sonic quests and rewards
Here are all seven challenges available during this event:
Sonic Spin LTM
In this game mode, a fake ball homes in on the nearest player, and if it hits you, you get instantly demolished. The ball gains speed until it collides with someone or a goal is scored. Overall, it's a chaotic and fun game mode.
Sonic & Porsche 918 Spyder Bundle
The complete Sonic & Porsche 918 Spyder Bundle can be purchased for 2800 Credits in the item shop. It includes the following items:
- Porsche 918 Spyder Decal
- Sonic Porsche 918 Spyder Decal
- Super Sonic Porsche 918 Spyder Decal
- Knuckles Porsche 918 Spyder Decal
- Porsche 918 Spyder Wheels
Here are other Sonic the Hedgehog-themed items that you can purchase, but aren't part of the bundle:
- Spin Dash Wheels: 400 Credits
- Sonic Invincibility Boost: 400 Credits
- Super Sonic Goal Explosion: 800 Credits
That's everything you need to know about the Rocket League x Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration. The event will end on October 7, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Time. While the free rewards are exclusive and will not return, the Porsche Bundle will become available in the item shop rotation in the future.
