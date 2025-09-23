Rocket League x Sonic the Hedgehog: All items, quests, and more

Rocket League x Sonic the Hedgehog has officially arrived in Season 20, and it features a lot of new content. This crossover event runs from September 23, 2025, to October 7, 2025, and includes new LTM, cosmetics, and quests. If you are a fan of the Sonic franchise, these items are worth adding to your collection.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Rocket League x Sonic the Hedgehog in Season 20.

Everything you need to know about Rocket League x Sonic the Hedgehog

The Rocket League x Sonic the Hedgehog event introduces a mix of free rewards and purchasable cosmetics. Players can complete challenges for free rewards, play a brand-new LTM, and even buy a Sonic-themed Porsche.

Sonic quests and rewards

Sonic the Hedgehog challenges (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)

Here are all seven challenges available during this event:

Quest Reward Drive Supersonic Speed for 343 meters in an online match during the event Animal Capsule Topper Play 10 matches using 1894 or more boost in each match during the event YOU'RE TOO SLOW Player Title Win 5 matches of Sonic Spin LTM during the event Land Smasher Wheels Play 10 matches of Sonic Spin LTM during the event Speedster Wheels Win 10 online matches during the event 1 level skip (repeatable) Score 50 goals in online matches during the event Sonic Star Post Antenna Use 1991 boost and shutout your opponents in an online match during the event Sonic Emblem Avatar Border

Sonic Spin LTM

In this game mode, a fake ball homes in on the nearest player, and if it hits you, you get instantly demolished. The ball gains speed until it collides with someone or a goal is scored. Overall, it's a chaotic and fun game mode.

Sonic & Porsche 918 Spyder Bundle

The complete Sonic & Porsche 918 Spyder Bundle can be purchased for 2800 Credits in the item shop. It includes the following items:

Porsche 918 Spyder Decal

Sonic Porsche 918 Spyder Decal

Super Sonic Porsche 918 Spyder Decal

Knuckles Porsche 918 Spyder Decal

Porsche 918 Spyder Wheels

Here are other Sonic the Hedgehog-themed items that you can purchase, but aren't part of the bundle:

Spin Dash Wheels: 400 Credits

400 Credits Sonic Invincibility Boost: 400 Credits

400 Credits Super Sonic Goal Explosion: 800 Credits

That's everything you need to know about the Rocket League x Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration. The event will end on October 7, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Time. While the free rewards are exclusive and will not return, the Porsche Bundle will become available in the item shop rotation in the future.

