Rocket League Season 20: Release date and what to expect

Rocket League Season 20 officially kicks off on September 17, 2025, and runs until December 3, 2025, giving players a little over two months to unlock rewards, test new cars, and get a feel of the updated gameplay. If you've been around for a while, you would know some seasons feel larger than others. Season 20 looks like that thanks to the features that should shake up both casual play and ranked grind.This article explains more about what to expect in Rocket League Season 20.Rocket League Season 20: Everything we knowThis season, the new arena is called Boostfield Mall, which features Rocket League inside a shopping mall. It's different from the usual stadium-style maps, adding more fun and thrill to the game.New arenas can take some getting used to, especially with how walls and lighting can affect one's reads. You can jump into some casual games here first so you're not caught off guard when it shows up in competitive rotation.Season 20 adds two classic American rides through the Rocket Pass Premium:Pontiac Firebird: Unlocked instantly when you buy the pass. Uses the Breakout hitbox.Chevrolet Astro: Unlocked later in the pass. Uses the Merc hitbox.Both cars come with themed decals, including the Mall Cop design, which ties into the mall vibe.One of the biggest gameplay updates in years is 4v4 getting an upgrade. Instead of feeling like pure chaos, it's now better structured thanks to larger arenas, more boost pads, and a better layout.On top of that, for the first time in almost seven years, 4v4 has its own Competitive Playlist. That means ranked points, leaderboards, and actual progression in the mode, not just casual chaos.Grinding the Rocket Pass used to feel a little imbalanced. Season 20 fixes that with a few changes:Challenges are open to everyone: No more Premium-only challenges.XP replaces random drops, making progression more predictable.XP gains doubled in online matches, plus you can now earn XP in private lobbies.Weekly XP totals stay the same, but seasonal totals are trimmed slightly.No matter how you play, you'll move through the pass faster and with less grind.New players won't have to grind to Level 20 just to unlock ranked anymore. Instead, they'll complete New Driver Challenges that place them in a starting rank based on skill. This helps them get into competitive earlier and makes smurfing less appealing. It's not a perfect fix, but it's a step in the right direction for fairer matchmaking.As usual, tournaments are getting their own set of rewards this season. Expect more mall-themed decals, boosts, and fun goal explosions. These rotate weekly, so it's worth jumping into tournaments even if you're not chasing the top ranks.There's also the Sonic crossover. Expect items like the Sonic Sidescroller Banner and Sonic Looper Wheels, with more Sonic-themed rewards arriving later in the season.