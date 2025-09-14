The Rocket League RLCS 2025 World Championship has concluded amidst much excitement. Fans witnessed some shocking upsets and the rise of many underdogs throughout the event. After several days of action, the grand finals came down to Team Falcons taking on NRG. After an intense best-of-7 match, NRG won the world championship, marking their first S-tier event victory in years.On that note, here are the complete results from the RLCS 2025 World Championship.Rocket League RLCS 2025 World Championship: Full list of resultsThe tournament was hosted in the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, where the top 20 teams from around the world competed for a prize pool of $1.2 million.This year's event was full of surprises. Monkey M00n failed to reach the Grand Finals of a World Championship for the first time ever. Last year's world champions, Team BDS, did not even make it to the main event after getting knocked out in the Last Chance Qualifiers. Perhaps the biggest surprise of all was NRG winning the tournament, as they have been fairly inconsistent for some time.Here are the complete results:PlacePrizeParticipant1st$300,000NRG (Atomic, Beastmode, Daniel)2nd$152,000Team Falcons3rd and 4th$99,000Karmine Corp, Geekay Esports5th and 6th$84,000The Ultimates, Wildcard7th and 8th$66,000Ninjas in Pyjamas, Spacestation Gaming9th to 12th$37,500Dignitas, FURIA, Team Secret, Team Vitality13th to 16th$17,250Virtus.pro, ROC Esports, Gen.G Mobil1 Racing, Twisted Minds 17th and 18th$9,000MIBR, Shopify Rebellion 19th and 20th$6,000 FUT Esports, TSM That concludes the Rocket League RLCS 2025 World Championship results. The event officially ends the RLCS 2025 season.Read more articles here:Rocket League x One-Punch Man collaboration: All items and how to getRocket League x Deadmau5 collaboration: Everything we knowHow to get Gold Cristiano Wheels in RL for freeRocket League Champions Road 2025: How to participate, prize pool, and moreBest camera settings for Rocket League (2025)