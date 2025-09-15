Rocket League RLCS 2026: Everything we know

Psyonix finally announced the Rocket League RLCS 2026 schedule during the RLCS 2025 World Championship. While the exact prize pool and full schedule have not been revealed, the developers have confirmed several important details, giving fans a good idea of what to expect. With the addition of 2v2 to the official circuit for the first time, along with many other changes, the upcoming season looks quite promising.

On that note, here's everything to know about the Rocket League RLCS 2026 season.

Everything we know about Rocket League RLCS 2026 so far

As always, the 3v3 format will remain the primary mode for competitions in RLCS 2026. However, the new season will also feature 2v2 RLCS events for the first time, alongside 1v1, which was introduced in 2025. There will be three online Opens in all regions, followed by a Major LAN event. As always, the season ends with a World Championship in September.

Official RLCS schedule (Image via Psyonix)

During Split 1, a brand-new Kick-Off LAN event has been introduced, featuring 12 top-tier teams that qualify through the Opens. The winner of this event will also earn a spot at Major 1, which will be hosted somewhere in North America.

Here's everything we know about the schedule so far:

Split 1 (November 2025 to February 2026)

North America and Europe Opens (online): November 14, 2025

November 14, 2025 South America and Asia-Pacific Opens (online): November 15, 2025

November 15, 2025 Middle East & North Africa Opens (online): November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Oceania and Sub-Saharan Africa Opens (online): November 22, 2025

November 22, 2025 BLAST Kick-Off LAN: December 5, 2025 to December 7, 2025

December 5, 2025 to December 7, 2025 Major 1 (North America): February 2026

Split 2 (March 2026 to May 2026)

Major 2 (Paris): May 24, 2026 to May 26, 2026

RLCS 2026 World Championship (June 2026 to September 2026)

1v1 and 2v2 online qualifiers: June 2026 to July 2026

June 2026 to July 2026 Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQs): July 2026 to August 2026

July 2026 to August 2026 RLCS 2026 World Championship: September 2026

That's everything we know about the Rocket League RLCS 2026 season so far. The official rulebook and guidelines will soon be updated on the official website here.

