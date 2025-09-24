Black Ops 7 Zombies gameplay trailer revealed, 5 things you might've missed

The Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies gameplay trailer has finally gone live, along with a detailed blog on the official website. So far, fans seem to be really impressed with the upcoming changes in the Zombies mode. The trailer showcases a lot of things, and naturally, many players might've missed some key details.
On that note, here are five interesting details from the Black Ops 7 Zombies gameplay trailer.
5 things you might’ve missed in Black Ops 7 Zombies gameplay trailer
The Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies gameplay trailer is packed with a lot of details. The list below only focuses on things that might stand out from the current Call of Duty Zombies experience.
1) New enemies and their specialities
The trailer showcased two new enemy types: Ravagers and Zursa. Ravagers are smaller creatures that move in swarms and hide before attacking. Meanwhile, the Zursa is a horrifying Elite Zombie in the form of an infected bear. What makes it even scarier is that it can swarm parasitic insects named Zombees around you.
2) Zombies will be playable in the beta
That's right, Zombies will actually be playable in the Black Ops 7 beta on October 2, 2025, something that has never happened before. Usually, beta playtests are restricted to the primary multiplayer modes. So, naturally, the comments section of the gameplay trailer was filled with surprised reactions from the players who were not expecting this.
3) Carrying T.E.D.D’s head
Another big surprise from the trailer was the ability to carry T.E.D.D's dead. For those who don't know, T.E.D.D. is the bus driver who first appeared in TranZit, and he was only meant to be helping with transportation. The new gameplay trailer revealed that we can carry his head around, and it might be functional. The official blog also suggests that T.E.D.D. will assign some specific time-bound tasks in the game.
4) New Wonder Vehicle
Vehicles have always been a part of the Zombies experience, but in Black Ops 7, they seem to be a major highlight. The trailer introduced a brand-new Wonder Vehicle called Ol’ Tessie. It is a sturdy truck that seems to be an important part of the game, considering it has been featured multiple times throughout the trailer. The blog suggests that the vehicle is not indestructible and might require repairs from time to time.
5) Survival Maps are back
One of the biggest reveals seen in the trailer is the return of Survival Maps in Black Ops 7 Zombies, and essentials like Pack-a-Punch and Wunderfizz will be available inside. These classic, stripped-down maps have not been part of the game since Black Ops 2. For those who don't know, Survival Maps focus on pure endurance instead of quests or long storylines. The first map at launch features a small set in the Vandorn Family Farm.
This concludes our list of interesting details in the Black Ops 7 Zombies gameplay trailer. For more information, players can refer to the official blog here.
