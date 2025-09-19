Hell Ride is a new event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone that went live on September 18, 2025, at 10 am PT. It offers several rewards, including a weapon blueprint, an Operator skin, and most notably, the Gravemaker .357 pistol, a new secondary weapon. The pistol serves as the ultimate reward and can be unlocked by completing the event.
This article covers all the key details about the Hell Ride event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including the rewards and how to unlock them all.
All the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Hell Ride event
The Hell Ride event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone offers a total of eight rewards, with BlackCell owners gaining access to two additional ones. This event features task-based unlocks, and progression is sequential. Meaning, once you complete the task for the first reward, the next task becomes available, and so on.
Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards available in the Hell Ride event.
- Danger Delivery Emblem
- 3x Crate Power Legendary GobbleGums
- Blast Off Calling Card
- Cannon Toss Finishing Move
- Ordinance Disabled Weapon Charm
- Chrome-Atose GRP 91 Weapon Blueprint
- Chrome-Atose BlackCell GRP 91 Weapon Blueprint (Exclusive to BlackCell owners)
- Pro For Hire Maya Operator Skin
- Gravemaker .357 pistol
- Gravemaker .357 BlackCell Weapon Blueprint (Exclusive to BlackCell owners)
How to unlock all the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Hell Ride event
As mentioned, the Hell Ride event is task-based, requiring you to complete specific challenges to unlock each reward. These tasks are not limited to a single mode. Instead, every reward has three associated challenges, one each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. You only need to complete one of the three to claim the reward, meaning you can choose your preferred mode and complete the associated task.
Here are the tasks tied to each reward:
Danger Delivery Emblem || 3x Crate Power Legendary Gobblegums (Event Challenge 1)
Tasks:
- BO6 Multiplayer: Win three matches
- BO6 Zombies: Survive 25 total Rounds on Reckoning
- Warzone: Earn a Battle Royale Top 10 Finish or a Resurgence Top 5 Finish three times
Blast Off Calling Card (Event Challenge 2)
Tasks:
- BO6 Multiplayer: Get 10 Objective Kills
- BO6 Zombies: Earn 15 Slaughter Medals (5 Rapid Zombie Kills) 15 times
- Warzone: Get 25 Eliminations
Cannon Toss Finishing Move (Event Challenge 3)
Tasks:
- BO6 Multiplayer: Get 20 Kills with Lethal Equipment or Field Upgrades
- BO6 Zombies: Collect 3,000 total Salvage
- Warzone: Open 25 Loot Caches
Ordinance Disabled Weapon Charm (Event Challenge 4)
Tasks:
- BO6 Multiplayer: Get 25 Kills while Cranked (Cranked mode)
- BO6 Zombies: Earn 5 Popcorn Medals (Get 5 or more Kills with a single Lethal explosion) five times
- Warzone: Complete 2 Supply Run Contracts
Chrome-Atose GRP 91 Weapon Blueprint || Chrome-Atose BlackCell GRP 91 Weapon Blueprint (Event Challenge 5)
Tasks:
- BO6 Multiplayer: Earn 15,000 total Score (Ransack mode)
- BO6 Zombies: Spend 30,000 total Essence
- Warzone: Purchase 3 UAVs at Buy Stations
Pro For Hire Maya Operator Skin (Event Challenge 6)
Tasks:
- BO6 Multiplayer: Finish a Match with more eliminations than deaths 3 times
- BO6 Zombies: Get 50 Zombie kills as a result of Ammo Mod activations
- Warzone: Access your Loadout from a Loadout Drop 3 times
Gravemaker .357 pistol || Gravemaker .357 BlackCell Weapon Blueprint (Mastery reward)
Task:
- Complete all six Event Challenges
That covers everything there is to know about the new Hell Ride event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
