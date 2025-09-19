Hell Ride is a new event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone that went live on September 18, 2025, at 10 am PT. It offers several rewards, including a weapon blueprint, an Operator skin, and most notably, the Gravemaker .357 pistol, a new secondary weapon. The pistol serves as the ultimate reward and can be unlocked by completing the event.

This article covers all the key details about the Hell Ride event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including the rewards and how to unlock them all.

All the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Hell Ride event

The Hell Ride event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone offers a total of eight rewards, with BlackCell owners gaining access to two additional ones. This event features task-based unlocks, and progression is sequential. Meaning, once you complete the task for the first reward, the next task becomes available, and so on.

Hell Ride event rewards (Image via Activision)

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards available in the Hell Ride event.

Danger Delivery Emblem

Emblem 3x Crate Power Legendary GobbleGums

GobbleGums Blast Off Calling Card

Calling Card Cannon Toss Finishing Move

Finishing Move Ordinance Disabled Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Chrome-Atose GRP 91 Weapon Blueprint

GRP 91 Weapon Blueprint Chrome-Atose BlackCell GRP 91 Weapon Blueprint (Exclusive to BlackCell owners)

GRP 91 Weapon Blueprint (Exclusive to BlackCell owners) Pro For Hire Maya Operator Skin

Maya Operator Skin Gravemaker .357 pistol

Gravemaker .357 BlackCell Weapon Blueprint (Exclusive to BlackCell owners)

How to unlock all the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Hell Ride event

As mentioned, the Hell Ride event is task-based, requiring you to complete specific challenges to unlock each reward. These tasks are not limited to a single mode. Instead, every reward has three associated challenges, one each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. You only need to complete one of the three to claim the reward, meaning you can choose your preferred mode and complete the associated task.

Here are the tasks tied to each reward:

Danger Delivery Emblem || 3x Crate Power Legendary Gobblegums (Event Challenge 1)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Win three matches

Win three matches BO6 Zombies: Survive 25 total Rounds on Reckoning

Survive 25 total Rounds on Reckoning Warzone: Earn a Battle Royale Top 10 Finish or a Resurgence Top 5 Finish three times

Blast Off Calling Card (Event Challenge 2)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Get 10 Objective Kills

Get 10 Objective Kills BO6 Zombies: Earn 15 Slaughter Medals (5 Rapid Zombie Kills) 15 times

Earn 15 Slaughter Medals (5 Rapid Zombie Kills) 15 times Warzone: Get 25 Eliminations

Cannon Toss Finishing Move (Event Challenge 3)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Get 20 Kills with Lethal Equipment or Field Upgrades

Get 20 Kills with Lethal Equipment or Field Upgrades BO6 Zombies: Collect 3,000 total Salvage

Collect 3,000 total Salvage Warzone: Open 25 Loot Caches

Ordinance Disabled Weapon Charm (Event Challenge 4)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Get 25 Kills while Cranked (Cranked mode)

Get 25 Kills while Cranked (Cranked mode) BO6 Zombies: Earn 5 Popcorn Medals (Get 5 or more Kills with a single Lethal explosion) five times

Earn 5 Popcorn Medals (Get 5 or more Kills with a single Lethal explosion) five times Warzone: Complete 2 Supply Run Contracts

Chrome-Atose GRP 91 Weapon Blueprint || Chrome-Atose BlackCell GRP 91 Weapon Blueprint (Event Challenge 5)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Earn 15,000 total Score (Ransack mode)

Earn 15,000 total Score (Ransack mode) BO6 Zombies: Spend 30,000 total Essence

Spend 30,000 total Essence Warzone: Purchase 3 UAVs at Buy Stations

Pro For Hire Maya Operator Skin (Event Challenge 6)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Finish a Match with more eliminations than deaths 3 times

Finish a Match with more eliminations than deaths 3 times BO6 Zombies: Get 50 Zombie kills as a result of Ammo Mod activations

Get 50 Zombie kills as a result of Ammo Mod activations Warzone: Access your Loadout from a Loadout Drop 3 times

Gravemaker .357 pistol || Gravemaker .357 BlackCell Weapon Blueprint (Mastery reward)

Task:

Complete all six Event Challenges

That covers everything there is to know about the new Hell Ride event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

