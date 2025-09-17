Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: What is the fastest TTK loadout?

Having the fastest TTK loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded will give players a massive advantage during gunfights. The new mid-season patch has introduced several changes to the meta of the title. That said, among the new meta weapons, two guns in particular are even more lethal due to their absurdly fast TTK values.

Ad

If you are looking for the fastest TTK loadout for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will list the best attachments for the CR-56 AMAX assault rifle and the Kompakt 92 submachine gun.

These firearms have the best TTK stats in their respective categories and have the capability of mowing down an entire lobby when in the hands of skilled players. As such, let's take a look at the fastest TTK loadout of the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch.

Ad

Trending

Fastest TTK loadout of Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Both the CR-56 AMAX and the Kompakt 92 have the best TTK stats in their respective categories in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

When it comes to assault rifles, the ideal engagement range is within 40 meters to 70 meters. The CR-56 AMAX boasts an incredible 666ms TTK till 50 meters. Between 50 and 65 meters, the TTK stands at 783ms. And for the range beyond that, the TTK is 878 ms.

Ad

TTK comparison between CR-56 AMAX and Kilo 141 (Image via codmunity.gg)

Now, let's compare this to the TTK of Kilo 141, which is the main meta AR in the current season. At 50 meters, Kilo 141 has a TTK of 805ms, which increases to 980ms at 65 meters and beyond. As you can see, the TTK of the CR-56 AMAX is quite lower than that of Kilo 141, making it a much more lethal pick.

Ad

Similarly, the ideal engagement range of SMGs is within 20 meters. The Kompakt 92 boasts a 550ms TTK till a range of 10 meters, which increases to 605ms till 19 meters. The TTK of C9, which is the meta SMG of the current season, stands at 574ms at 10 meters and 738 ms at 19 meters, respectively.

TTK Comparison between Kompakt 92 and C9 (Image via codmunity.gg)

Just like the CR-56 AMAX, the Kompakt 92 boasts a better TTK stat than the main meta gun of its category. The only reason these two aren't the main meta of the current season is due to their extensive recoil feedback, which can be somewhat mitigated by using proper attachments. These weapons are definitely not novice-friendly and will require handling from experienced operators to reach their full potential.

Ad

Below, you will find the best attachments that can be used to reduce the recoil output of these guns to a playable level.

Best CR-56 AMAX attachments

CR-56 AMAX fastest TTK loadout (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Optic: Otero Red Dot

Ad

Best Kompakt 92 attachments

Kompakt 92 fastest TTK loadout (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag III

Extended Mag III Fire Mod: Recoil Spring

Ad

These attachments will reduce the vertical and horizontal recoil of the guns by a significant margin, allowing you to land more shots on the target. Landing more shots will automatically lead to quicker eliminations, thus helping you make full use of the absurdly fast TTK of these two firearms.

Together, the CR-56 AMAX and Kompakt 92 make the fastest TTK loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. Check out Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news and guides on Warzone and Black Ops 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Das Manish is a Call of Duty writer and content specialist at Sportskeeda, currently in his final year as a BCA student. With a wealth of insight to offer into Call of Duty and the first-person shooter genre, Manish has yielded 350+ stories and garnered close to a million reads in less than two years. His tryst with gaming began ever since he tried out Road Rash in his childhood.



He actively follows developer blogs and official announcements, which allows him to report official news. He also engages with the community on social media to stay updated about the prevailing sentiments. To create comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, Manish turns to the most reliable source — his personal gameplay experiences.



Manish has helped organize esports events in Kolkata, which laid the foundation for his foray into video game journalism. He looks up to two-time TI winner Ana and Call of Duty streamer IceManIssac. He prefers multiplayer titles, but keeps a few single-player games on hand. He harbors a burgeoning love for RPGs — a genre he would also recommend to a gaming skeptic.



Manish would love to dive into Skyrim (from The Elder Scrolls franchise) and explore it first-hand if given the chance, as he is besotted with the game's combat mechanics, arcane spells, and compelling storyline. In his free time, Manish is a voracious reader. Know More