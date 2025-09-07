Best Warzone meta loadouts for Season 5 Reloaded

With the launch of Season 5 Reloaded, knowing the best Warzone meta loadouts is essential for every player. With the ever-expanding in-game armory, one of the major issues that many face is choosing the perfect loadout for their matches. Season 5 Reloaded, just like any other patch, introduces several balancing changes, making the gun choice even harder if you are not familiar with the meta changes.If you are facing the issues mentioned earlier, you have come to the right place. This article will list several Warzone loadouts that are meta in Season 5 Reloaded and cater to various playstyles.What are the best Warzone meta loadouts in Season 5 Reloaded?After the Season 5 Reloaded patch, the meta of Warzone has become quite varied. There are several weapons in the meta category, without any clear number one choice.For example, the long-range meta is currently being ruled by the Kilo 141 and the GPR 91 assault rifles. Both are excellent for mid-to-long range engagements and are novice-friendly due to their minimal recoil feedback.When it comes to the snipers, HDR and Victus XMR are clearly the best choices, due to their ability to take down the enemy in just one headshot at any range. Alongside that, both bolt-action snipers possess extremely high bullet velocity. You will take minimal lead while taking long-range shots with these two, making it easy to engage enemies at long distances.However, a sniper loadout is incomplete without a proper sniper-support weapon. Currently, this meta is being dominated by the FFAR 1 assault rifle and the KSV submachine gun.When it comes to the close-range meta, your best picks will be C9 and LADRA submachine guns. Although the C9 has received a slight nerf in Season 5 Reloaded, it's still an extremely powerful CQC weapon due to its blistering TTK of 574ms. However, no adjustment was made to LADRA's stats, and it remains a superb choice for close range due to its 560ms TTK at up to 17 meters.As you can see, the current Warzone meta for Season 5 Reloaded is quite diverse. However, none of these guns will perform to their highest potential if you don't pair them with a proper set of attachments. One of the most acclaimed content creators within the COD community, WhosImmortal, revealed his choice of meta loadouts for Season 5 Reloaded in his recent YouTube video. We will list his recommended attachments for the aforementioned guns.Best long-range loadouts in Warzone Season 5 ReloadedHere are the best attachments for the Kilo 141 and GPR 91 assault rifles.Kilo 141 loadout:Kilo 141 Warzone meta loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)Muzzle: Monolithic SuppressorBarrel: Reinforced BarrelUnderbarrel: Vertical ForegripMagazine: Extended Mag IIOptic: Otero Red DotGPR 91 loadout:GPR 91 Warzone meta loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)Muzzle: Monolithic SuppressorBarrel: Reinforced BarrelUnderbarrel: Vertical ForegripMagazine: Extended Mag IIOptic: Willis 3XAlso read: What is Deadline in Warzone? New LTM explainedBest Sniper loadouts in Warzone Season 5 ReloadedHere are the best attachments for the HDR and the Victus XMR sniper rifles.HDR loadout:HDR Warzone meta loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)Muzzle: Monolithic SuppressorBarrel: Gain Twist BarrelUnderbarrel: Lightweight BipodRear Grip: Quickdraw GripFire Mods: 108mm OverpressuredVictus XMR loadout:Victus XMR Warzone meta loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor XLBarrel: Mack 8 33.5 SuperStock: XRK Rise 50Optic: SP-X 80 6.6xAmmunition: .50 Cal High VelocityBest sniper support loadouts in Warzone Season 5 ReloadedHere are the best attachments for the FFAR 1 and KSV.FFAR 1 loadout:FFAR 1 Warzone meta loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)Muzzle: CompensatorUnderbarrel: Vertical ForegripMagazine: Extended Mag IIStock: Infiltrator PadOptic: Otero Red DotKSV loadout:KSV Warzone meta loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)Muzzle: CompensatorBarrel: Long BarrelUnderbarrel: Ranger ForegripMagazine: Extended Mag IIStock: Balanced StockRead more: Nuketown Block Party event pass in Warzone and Black Ops 6Best close-range loadout in Warzone Season 5 ReloadedHere are the best attachments for C9 and LADRA submachine guns.C9 loadout:C9 Warzone meta loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)Barrel: Long BarrelUnderbarrel: Ranger ForegripRear Grip: Quickdraw GripMagazine: Extended Mag IIFire Mods: Recoil SpringsLADRA loadout:LADRA Warzone meta loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)Barrel: Long BarrelUnderbarrel: Ranger ForegripRear Grip: Quickdraw GripMagazine: Extended Mag IIStock: Infiltrator StockAlongside these meta loadouts, if you are also looking for a Gunfighter loadout, the recommended weapon will be the XMG light machine gun. Equipping the Gunfighter wildcard will equip the LMG with eight attachments, allowing you to turn it into a laser beam for mid-to-long range engagements.XMG Gunfighter loadout:XMG Warzone loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)Muzzle: Monolithic SuppressorBarrel: Reinforced BarrelUnderbarrel: Vertical ForegripMagazine: Fast Mag IRear Grip: Quickdraw GripStock: Buffer Weight StockFire Mods: Recoil SpringOptic: Otero Red DotThese are all the Warzone meta loadouts for Season 5 Reloaded. For more Call of Duty content, follow Sportskeeda.Also, check out the following Call of Duty articles:How to get Combat Bow in Black Ops 6How to unlock Burnt Up animated camo for free in Black Ops 6 and WarzoneAll Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded bundlesBlack Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded patch notesWarzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes