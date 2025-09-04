Nuketown Block Party event pass in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All free and premium rewards and how to get them

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is introducing a new event called Nuketown Block Party alongside an exclusive event pass. Similar to the existing battle passes in every season, fans can choose to purchase the premium event pass or grind and simply receive the free rewards included in the same. This new event will be available in the games and all of the modes (Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone).

This article will highlight all of the rewards included in both the premium and free Nuketown Block Party event pass.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

All free and premium rewards in Nuketown Block Party event pass in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Season 5 Reloaded is integrating a lot of new gameplay content with the new update, including weapons and Limited Time Modes. The Nuketown Block Party event is described as a rewarding method to pay tribute to the classic map and provide players with additional incentives.

That said, here is a list of all the rewards that will be available for free in Nuketown Block Party event pass:

Burnt Up Animated Weapon Camo

Animated Weapon Camo Armed and Dangerous Melee Blueprint

Melee Blueprint Nuketown Mayor Operator Skin

Operator Skin Combat Bow Scorestreak

Scorestreak PPSH-41 Helical Magazine Weapon Attachment

Weapon Attachment Interrupted Signal Charm

Charm Fresh Bakes Calling Card

Here is a list of more rewards that are included in the Premium Nuketown Block Party event pass:

Nuke Proof Weapon Blueprint

Weapon Blueprint Nuketown Special Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint

Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint Merc Test Operator Skin

Operator Skin Lady-Quinn Operator Skin

Operator Skin Step On It Loading Screen

Loading Screen Partial Cover Emote

Emote Nuked Town Calling Card

Calling Card Dud-ly Finishing Move

Finishing Move Durable Gizmo Gun Screen

Free and premium Nuketown BLock Party event pass rewards (Image via Activision)

How to get rewards from Nuketown Block Party event pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The new Nuketown Block Party event seems to be unlocked for all players in both the multiplayer and battle royale modes. Fans can simply queue for matches and start earning experience points to progress through the event pass track. Once the rewards become available, you can claim them and add them to your inventory, and expand the collection of cosmetics.

It is important to note that the game modes may also provide you with specific challenges that you can complete and earn bonus XP points. The exact amount of XP required to complete the event pass has not been revealed at the time of writing this article. However, considering that this is a limited-time event, it should progress comparatively faster than the seasonal battle pass.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

