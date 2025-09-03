  • home icon
Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Sep 03, 2025 21:39 GMT
Exploring all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)
Exploring all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes went live and revealed several game-balancing changes, including weapon buffs, nerfs, and bug fixes. These adjustments are designed to make gunplay more balanced so that no weapon becomes too powerful or remains underpowered, allowing a wider variety of weapons to shine in gameplay.

In this article, we will provide a detailed list of all weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in both Warzone and Black Ops 6 with the Season 5 Reloaded update.

All weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Here are all the weapon adjustments that will be implemented with the Season 5 Reloaded update, as mentioned in the patch notes:

also-read-trending Trending

Assault rifles changes in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

ABR A1

  • Maximum Damage Range (Burst)
  • Pre-Patch: 50 damage, 0 – 45.7m
  • Post-Patch: 48 ⇩ damage, 0 – 45.7m
  • Medium Damage Range 1 (Burst)
  • Pre-Patch: 43 damage, 45.7 – 61m
  • Post-Patch: 42 ⇩ damage, 45.7 – 61m
  • Minimum Damage Range (Burst)
  • Damage: 41
  • Range: >61m (No change)

Additional adjustments

  • Bullet Velocity decreased from 880m/s to 830m/s
  • Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 245ms to 260ms

AK-74

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 39
  • Range: 0 – 43.1m (No change)
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 35 damage, 43.1 – 63.5m
  • Post-Patch: 37 ⇧ damage, 43.1 – 63.5m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 31
  • Range: >63.5m (No change)
Additional adjustments

  • Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.12x to 1.2x
  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 285ms to 250ms
  • Sprint to Fire speed improved from 215ms to 180ms
  • Attachments
  • Recoil Springs
  • Recoil benefit improved from 8% to 15%

CR-56 Amax

Adjustments

  • Arms Multiplier increased from 1x to 1.1x
  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 280ms to 250ms
  • Sprint to Fire speed improved from 215ms to 180ms

Cypher 091

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 48
  • Range: 0 – 39.3m (No change)
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Damage: 41
  • Range: 39.3 – 48.2m (No change)
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 37 damage, >48.2m
  • Post-Patch: 35 ⇩ damage, >48.2m
Additional adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 235ms to 255ms

Kilo 141

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 31
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 35.6m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 45m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Damage: 25
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 35.6 – 45.7m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 45 – 60m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 21
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >45.7m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >60m

Additional adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 270ms to 240ms
  • Sprint to Fire speed improved from 200ms to 170ms
  • Attachments
  • Extended Mag III
  • Magazine size decreased from 80 rounds to 70 rounds

XM4

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 32
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 30m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 45m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Damage: 26
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 30 – 40.6m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 45 – 60m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 20
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >40m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >60m
Additional adjustments

  • Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.35x
  • Upper Torso Multiplier increased from 0.96x to 1x
  • Lower Torso Multiplier increased from 0.88x to 1x
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 820m/s to 850m/s
  • Attachments
  • Extended Mag III
  • Magazine size decreased from 80 rounds to 70 rounds

SMG changes in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

C9

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 40
  • Range: 0 – 13.97m (No change)
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 34 damage, 13.97 – 21.3m
  • Post-Patch: 33 ⇩ damage, 13.97 – 21.3m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 27
  • Range: >21.3m (No change)
Additional adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 200ms to 215ms

Jackal PDW

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 48 damage, 0 – 13.2m
  • Post-Patch: 48 damage, 0 – 14.2m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Damage: 41
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 13.2 – 21.3m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 14.2 – 21.3m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 32
  • Range: >21.3m (No change)

Additional adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 195ms to 185ms
  • Sprint to Fire speed improved from 120ms to 110ms
  • Attachments
  • Recoil Springs
  • Recoil benefit improved from 5% to 12%

Kompakt 92

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 30 damage, 0 – 11.4m
  • Post-Patch: 30 damage, 0 – 12.5m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 23 damage, 11.4 – 19.3m
  • Post-Patch: 26 ⇧ damage, 12.5 – 19.3m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 19
  • Range: >19.3m (No change)
Additional adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 180ms to 170ms
  • Sprint to Fire speed improved from 115ms to 105ms
  • Attachments
  • Recoil Springs
  • Recoil benefit improved from 10% to 18%

KSV

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 36 damage, 0 – 13.7m
  • Post-Patch: 36 damage, 0 – 14.5m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Damage: 32
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 13.7 – 19.3m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 14.5 – 19.3m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 24
  • Range: >19.3m (No change)

Additional adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 200ms to 190ms
  • Sprint to Fire speed improved from 120ms to 110ms

Saug

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 34 damage, 0 – 11.6m
  • Post-Patch: 34 damage, 0 – 12.7m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Damage: 29
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 11.6 – 19.8m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 12.7 – 19.8m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 22
  • Range: >19.8m (No change)
Additional adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 190ms to 180ms
  • Attachments
  • Recoil Springs
  • Recoil Benefit improved from 13% to 18%

Sniper rifle changes in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

LW3A1 Frostline

Adjustments

  • Flinch Resistance improved by 15%
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 910m/s to 940m/s

All weapon adjustments in Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded

Below are all the weapon changes that will be implemented in Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded, as mentioned in the patch notes.

Assault rifles changes in BO6 Season 5 Reloaded

AK-74

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 27 damage, 0 – 40.6m
  • Post-Patch: 29 ⇧ damage, 0 – 11.4m
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: Not applicable (weapon only had max and min ranges)
  • Post-Patch: 27 damage, 11.5 – 40.6m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 22
  • Range: >40.6m (No change)

SWAT 5.56

Adjustments

  • Neck, Upper Torso, and Upper Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.05x.

AEK-973

Adjustments

  • Neck, Upper Torso, and Upper Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.05x.

Sniper rifles changes in BO6 Season 5 Reloaded

Developers note: We are making improvements to several handling traits across the Sniper Rifle class. These changes differ from weapon to weapon, with the goal of reinforcing the strengths of each one while still pushing the overall power of the class.

LW3A1 Frostline

Adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 535ms to 520ms.
  • Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 290ms to 260ms.
  • Tactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 430ms to 350ms.
SVD

Adjustments

  • Tactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 450ms to 400ms.

LR 7.62

Adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 600ms to 580ms.
  • Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 320ms to 290ms.
  • Tactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 460ms to 380ms.
  • Flinch Resistance improved from 0.85N to 0.7N.
  • Movement while ADS no longer causes additional Idle Sway on this weapon.

AMR Mod 4

Adjustments

  • Tactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 460ms to 420ms.
HDR

Adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 510ms to 500ms.
  • Tactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 375ms to 340ms.
  • Flinch Resistance improved from 0.85N to 0.8N.

That covers everything you need to know about all the weapon buffs and nerfs coming with the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update, which goes live on September 4, 2025, at 9 am PT.

