Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes went live and revealed several game-balancing changes, including weapon buffs, nerfs, and bug fixes. These adjustments are designed to make gunplay more balanced so that no weapon becomes too powerful or remains underpowered, allowing a wider variety of weapons to shine in gameplay.In this article, we will provide a detailed list of all weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in both Warzone and Black Ops 6 with the Season 5 Reloaded update.All weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 5 ReloadedHere are all the weapon adjustments that will be implemented with the Season 5 Reloaded update, as mentioned in the patch notes:Assault rifles changes in Warzone Season 5 ReloadedABR A1Maximum Damage Range (Burst)Pre-Patch: 50 damage, 0 – 45.7mPost-Patch: 48 ⇩ damage, 0 – 45.7mMedium Damage Range 1 (Burst)Pre-Patch: 43 damage, 45.7 – 61mPost-Patch: 42 ⇩ damage, 45.7 – 61mMinimum Damage Range (Burst)Damage: 41Range: &gt;61m (No change)Additional adjustmentsBullet Velocity decreased from 880m/s to 830m/sAim Down Sight speed slowed from 245ms to 260msAK-74Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 39Range: 0 – 43.1m (No change)Medium Damage Range 1Pre-Patch: 35 damage, 43.1 – 63.5mPost-Patch: 37 ⇧ damage, 43.1 – 63.5mMinimum Damage RangeDamage: 31Range: &gt;63.5m (No change)Additional adjustmentsHeadshot Multiplier increased from 1.12x to 1.2xAim Down Sight speed improved from 285ms to 250msSprint to Fire speed improved from 215ms to 180msAttachmentsRecoil SpringsRecoil benefit improved from 8% to 15%CR-56 AmaxAdjustmentsArms Multiplier increased from 1x to 1.1xAim Down Sight speed improved from 280ms to 250msSprint to Fire speed improved from 215ms to 180msCypher 091Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 48Range: 0 – 39.3m (No change)Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 41Range: 39.3 – 48.2m (No change)Minimum Damage RangePre-Patch: 37 damage, &gt;48.2mPost-Patch: 35 ⇩ damage, &gt;48.2mAdditional adjustmentsAim Down Sight speed slowed from 235ms to 255msKilo 141Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 31Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 35.6mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 45m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 25Range (Pre-Patch): 35.6 – 45.7mRange Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 31Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 35.6mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 45m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 25Range (Pre-Patch): 35.6 – 45.7mRange (Post-Patch): 45 – 60m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 21Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;45.7mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;60m ⇧Additional adjustmentsAim Down Sight speed improved from 270ms to 240msSprint to Fire speed improved from 200ms to 170msAttachmentsExtended Mag IIIMagazine size decreased from 80 rounds to 70 roundsXM4Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 32Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 30mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 45m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 26Range (Pre-Patch): 30 – 40.6mRange (Post-Patch): 45 – 60m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 20Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;40mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;60m ⇧Additional adjustmentsHeadshot Multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.35xUpper Torso Multiplier increased from 0.96x to 1xLower Torso Multiplier increased from 0.88x to 1xBullet Velocity increased from 820m/s to 850m/sAttachmentsExtended Mag IIIMagazine size decreased from 80 rounds to 70 rounds ReloadedC9Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 40Range: 0 – 13.97m (No change)Medium Damage Range 1Pre-Patch: 34 damage, 13.97 – 21.3mPost-Patch: 33 ⇩ damage, 13.97 – 21.3mMinimum Damage RangeDamage: 27Range: &gt;21.3m (No change)Additional adjustmentsAim Down Sight speed slowed from 200ms to 215msJackal PDWMaximum Damage RangePre-Patch: 48 damage, 0 – 13.2mPost-Patch: 48 damage, 0 – 14.2m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 41Range (Pre-Patch): 13.2 – 21.3mRange (Post-Patch): 14.2 – 21.3m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 32Range: &gt;21.3m (No change)Additional adjustmentsAim Down Sight speed improved from 195ms to 185msSprint to Fire speed improved from 120ms to 110msAttachmentsRecoil SpringsRecoil benefit improved from 5% to 12%Kompakt 92Maximum Damage RangePre-Patch: 30 damage, 0 – 11.4mPost-Patch: 30 damage, 0 – 12.5m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Pre-Patch: 23 damage, 11.4 – 19.3mPost-Patch: 26 ⇧ damage, 12.5 – 19.3m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 19Range: &gt;19.3m (No change)Additional adjustmentsAim Down Sight speed improved from 180ms to 170msSprint to Fire speed improved from 115ms to 105msAttachmentsRecoil SpringsRecoil benefit improved from 10% to 18%KSVMaximum Damage RangePre-Patch: 36 damage, 0 – 13.7mPost-Patch: 36 damage, 0 – 14.5m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 32Range (Pre-Patch): 13.7 – 19.3mRange (Post-Patch): 14.5 – 19.3m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 24Range: &gt;19.3m (No change)Additional adjustmentsAim Down Sight speed improved from 200ms to 190msSprint to Fire speed improved from 120ms to 110msSaugMaximum Damage RangePre-Patch: 34 damage, 0 – 11.6mPost-Patch: 34 damage, 0 – 12.7m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 29Range (Pre-Patch): 11.6 – 19.8mRange (Post-Patch): 12.7 – 19.8m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 22Range: &gt;19.8m (No change)Additional adjustmentsAim Down Sight speed improved from 190ms to 180msAttachmentsRecoil SpringsRecoil Benefit improved from 13% to 18%Sniper rifle changes in Warzone Season 5 ReloadedLW3A1 FrostlineAdjustmentsFlinch Resistance improved by 15%Bullet Velocity increased from 910m/s to 940m/sAll weapon adjustments in Black Ops 6 Season 5 ReloadedBelow are all the weapon changes that will be implemented in Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded, as mentioned in the patch notes.Assault rifles changes in BO6 Season 5 ReloadedAK-74Maximum Damage RangePre-Patch: 27 damage, 0 – 40.6mPost-Patch: 29 ⇧ damage, 0 – 11.4m ⇩Medium Damage RangePre-Patch: Not applicable (weapon only had max and min ranges)Post-Patch: 27 damage, 11.5 – 40.6mMinimum Damage RangeDamage: 22Range: &gt;40.6m (No change)SWAT 5.56AdjustmentsNeck, Upper Torso, and Upper Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.05x.AEK-973AdjustmentsNeck, Upper Torso, and Upper Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.05x. These changes differ from weapon to weapon, with the goal of reinforcing the strengths of each one while still pushing the overall power of the class.LW3A1 FrostlineAdjustmentsAim Down Sight Speed improved from 535ms to 520ms.Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 290ms to 260ms.Tactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 430ms to 350ms.SVDAdjustmentsTactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 450ms to 400ms.LR 7.62AdjustmentsAim Down Sight Speed improved from 600ms to 580ms.Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 320ms to 290ms.Tactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 460ms to 380ms.Flinch Resistance improved from 0.85N to 0.7N.Movement while ADS no longer causes additional Idle Sway on this weapon.AMR Mod 4AdjustmentsTactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 460ms to 420ms.HDRAdjustmentsAim Down Sight Speed improved from 510ms to 500ms.Tactical Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 375ms to 340ms.Flinch Resistance improved from 0.85N to 0.8N.That covers everything you need to know about all the weapon buffs and nerfs coming with the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update, which goes live on September 4, 2025, at 9 am PT.