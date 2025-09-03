Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New LTM, Most Wanted contract changes, bug fixes, and more

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes have officially arrived. The mid-season update for the Call of Duty battle royale is bringing some major changes to the game. From a brand-new LTM called Deadline to some quality-of-life changes, there is a lot to explore. Activision has now released the official patch notes to describe in detail what new changes are coming with today's Season 5 Reloaded update.Read on to learn more about Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notesHere are all the new changes coming to Warzone Season 5 Reloaded:EventsCall of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl VIPresented by USAA, C.O.D.E. Bowl returns September 30th following Call of Duty: NEXT.Ten esports teams representing the U.S., U.K., and Canada military branches will compete alongside top Warzone pros.Viewers can earn rewards, including Black Ops 7 Beta codes for the first time, and watch the awarding of the Monster Energy MVP and Corsair Solo Yolo honors.The event will stream live on the official Call of Duty Twitch and YouTube channels, with updates shared on the Call of Duty Endowment’s Instagram and X.In celebration of this event, look to the skies in both Verdansk and Rebirth Island starting on September 24th.World Series of Warzone™ Grand FinalsThe World Series of Warzone™ Global Final takes place October 1st, bringing 150 of the best players back to Verdansk to battle for a $1 million prize pool.The top Trio will be crowned world champions, earning both prestige and the largest share of winnings.The event can be watched live on the official Call of Duty Twitch and YouTube channels, with updates available on Call of Duty Esports’ Instagram and X.Nuketown Block Party at launchFree Track offers players:“Nuketown Mayor” mannequin Operator SkinCombat Bow ScorestreakPPSh-41 Helical Magazine AttachmentAnimated Weapon CamoCalling Card, and moreUltimate reward: “Armed and Dangerous” Pickaxe Blueprint fashioned from a mannequin’s torsoPremium Track includes:“Lady-quinn” mannequin Operator Skin“Nuke Proof” Weapon Blueprint“Nuketown Special” Mastercraft“Durable Gizmo” Gunscreen“Nuked Town” Calling CardEmote, Finishing Move, and additional itemsCulminates in the “Merc Test” Operator Skin, outfitting a mannequin in tactical gearModesDeadline new limited-time modeDeadline is a high-pressure experience where squads must stay active from the start.With unlimited respawns fueling nonstop action, teams earn points by:Eliminating Operators and Hostile SoldiersCompleting ContractsLootingSpending at Buy StationsDeploying Killstreaks, and moreAt each Circle Collapse:Scores resetThe lowest-scoring squads are eliminatedWaves of Hostile Soldiers arrive to raise the challengeThe squad with the highest score in the final circle claims victory.PlaylistFor information about upcoming Playlists, please check out the dedicated Call of Duty: Warzone Trello Board.Ranked playAdjustmentsRestrictionsAdded: Napalm Strike KillstreakRemoved: ABR A1 Full-Auto Rapid Fire AttachmentLoot &amp; economyAdjustmentsNapalm StrikeNow available via Supply Boxes, in addition to its existing availability through Care Packages.=Lootable perksUpdated the pool of available Perks to the following:ShroudedIrradiatedLoot MasterDexteritySprinterResoluteGround lootNew additionsGravemarker .357 PistolTR2 SMG ConversionFull Auto ABR A1Assault Rifles &amp; Submachine GunsSignificantly reduced attachment RNG to deliver consistent, reliable buildsAdded additional magazine attachments across ARs and SMGsImproved Ultra builds in ResurgenceStandardized AR and SMG ground loot with curated builds to minimize RNGContractsAdjustmentsMost WantedThe Most Wanted Contract is now available again in Resurgence.Completing the Contract will award an instant UAV, in addition to a full team revive.The Most Wanted Contract is also returning to Battle Royale Solos.Successfully surviving the Contract timer will award an Airdrop near the Most Wanted target.This Airdrop will always contain a UAV Killstreak, among other items.Rewards for eliminating a Most Wanted target remain unchanged.Goal: Bring the Most Wanted to Resurgence and Battle Royale Solos to ensure players working toward camo challenges tied to eliminating a Most Wanted target have multiple modes in which to progress.WeaponsNew weaponGravemark .357 Revolver PistolSingle-action revolverHigh power and considerable rangeLimited by lower ammo count and segmented reloadCan be acquired via Operation: Hell Ride Event later this seasonNew attachmentPPSh-41 Helical Magazine Event RewardProvides the PPSh-41 with a massive amount of ammoSustained fire fills an overheat meter; requires intermittent breaksCan be acquired via Nuketown Block Party Event at launchDefault loadoutsCommandoKompakt 92 replaces the Jackal PDWXM4 replaces the ABR A1InfiltratorSaug replaces the LadraGulag loadoutsKSV replaces the C9Saug replaces the LadraBug fixesRanked playFixed an issue where the Ranked Play menu UI would display incorrect unlock criteria if a player without access joined the party of a player who had unlocked Ranked Play.Fixed an issue where Ranked Play SR was not being granted correctly.Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in a “CONNECTING” state when queuing for a Ranked Play: Resurgence match after joining a friend already in a match.GameplayFixed an issue in BR Solos where spectating would no longer follow the player who eliminated your target and instead incorrectly transitioned to the Gulag.Fixed an issue in Rebirth Resurgence Solos where leaving a match could trigger an incorrect confirmation pop-up referencing other squad members.Fixed an issue where a player could become stuck in an armor plating animation loop until death.Fixed an issue with Veteran that would fail to increase hold breath by 5 seconds.Fixed an issue on Verdansk where mantling near a specific window could teleport players to a bunker.Weapons &amp; attachmentsFixed an issue that allowed the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit underbarrel to be equipped without the rest of the conversion kit.Fixed an issue where players who had previously performed camo swaps could use conversion kits to create unintended damage boosts.Fixed Resurgence Ultra builds that were using incompatible attachments.Progression &amp; unlocksFixed an issue where the King’s Ransom camo remained locked despite all unlock requirements being completed.Fixed an issue where the “WZ 100 Percenter” widget did not display in the Warzone Barracks tab.Private matchFixed an issue where joining a Private Match could result in players being stuck on the join screen with a “Waiting for the Host” message.VisualsFixed an issue where a purple particle effect could appear randomly on screen and follow the Operator.That covers everything you needed to know about Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes. That covers everything you needed to know about Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.