Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New LTM, Most Wanted contract changes, bug fixes, and more

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Sep 03, 2025 21:10 GMT
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes have arrived
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes have arrived (Image via Activision)

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes have officially arrived. The mid-season update for the Call of Duty battle royale is bringing some major changes to the game. From a brand-new LTM called Deadline to some quality-of-life changes, there is a lot to explore. Activision has now released the official patch notes to describe in detail what new changes are coming with today's Season 5 Reloaded update.

Read on to learn more about Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

Here are all the new changes coming to Warzone Season 5 Reloaded:

Events

Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl VI

  • Presented by USAA, C.O.D.E. Bowl returns September 30th following Call of Duty: NEXT.
  • Ten esports teams representing the U.S., U.K., and Canada military branches will compete alongside top Warzone pros.
  • Viewers can earn rewards, including Black Ops 7 Beta codes for the first time, and watch the awarding of the Monster Energy MVP and Corsair Solo Yolo honors.
  • The event will stream live on the official Call of Duty Twitch and YouTube channels, with updates shared on the Call of Duty Endowment’s Instagram and X.
  • In celebration of this event, look to the skies in both Verdansk and Rebirth Island starting on September 24th.
World Series of Warzone™ Grand Finals

  • The World Series of Warzone™ Global Final takes place October 1st, bringing 150 of the best players back to Verdansk to battle for a $1 million prize pool.
  • The top Trio will be crowned world champions, earning both prestige and the largest share of winnings.
  • The event can be watched live on the official Call of Duty Twitch and YouTube channels, with updates available on Call of Duty Esports’ Instagram and X.
Nuketown Block Party at launch

  • Free Track offers players:
  • “Nuketown Mayor” mannequin Operator Skin
  • Combat Bow Scorestreak
  • PPSh-41 Helical Magazine Attachment
  • Animated Weapon Camo
  • Calling Card, and more
  • Ultimate reward: “Armed and Dangerous” Pickaxe Blueprint fashioned from a mannequin’s torso
  • Premium Track includes:
  • “Lady-quinn” mannequin Operator Skin
  • “Nuke Proof” Weapon Blueprint
  • “Nuketown Special” Mastercraft
  • “Durable Gizmo” Gunscreen
  • “Nuked Town” Calling Card
  • Emote, Finishing Move, and additional items
  • Culminates in the “Merc Test” Operator Skin, outfitting a mannequin in tactical gear
Modes

Deadline new limited-time mode

  • Deadline is a high-pressure experience where squads must stay active from the start.
  • With unlimited respawns fueling nonstop action, teams earn points by:
  • Eliminating Operators and Hostile Soldiers
  • Completing Contracts
  • Looting
  • Spending at Buy Stations
  • Deploying Killstreaks, and more
  • At each Circle Collapse:
  • Scores reset
  • The lowest-scoring squads are eliminated
  • Waves of Hostile Soldiers arrive to raise the challenge
  • The squad with the highest score in the final circle claims victory.

Playlist

  • For information about upcoming Playlists, please check out the dedicated Call of Duty: Warzone Trello Board.
Ranked play

Adjustments

  • Restrictions
  • Added: Napalm Strike Killstreak
  • Removed: ABR A1 Full-Auto Rapid Fire Attachment

Loot & economy

Adjustments

  • Napalm Strike
  • Now available via Supply Boxes, in addition to its existing availability through Care Packages.=
Lootable perks

  • Updated the pool of available Perks to the following:
  • Shrouded
  • Irradiated
  • Loot Master
  • Dexterity
  • Sprinter
  • Resolute

Ground loot

  • New additions
  • Gravemarker .357 Pistol
  • TR2 SMG Conversion
  • Full Auto ABR A1
  • Assault Rifles & Submachine Guns
  • Significantly reduced attachment RNG to deliver consistent, reliable builds
  • Added additional magazine attachments across ARs and SMGs
  • Improved Ultra builds in Resurgence
  • Standardized AR and SMG ground loot with curated builds to minimize RNG

Contracts

Adjustments

  • Most Wanted
  • The Most Wanted Contract is now available again in Resurgence.
  • Completing the Contract will award an instant UAV, in addition to a full team revive.
  • The Most Wanted Contract is also returning to Battle Royale Solos.
  • Successfully surviving the Contract timer will award an Airdrop near the Most Wanted target.
  • This Airdrop will always contain a UAV Killstreak, among other items.
  • Rewards for eliminating a Most Wanted target remain unchanged.
  • Goal: Bring the Most Wanted to Resurgence and Battle Royale Solos to ensure players working toward camo challenges tied to eliminating a Most Wanted target have multiple modes in which to progress.
Weapons

New weapon

  • Gravemark .357 Revolver Pistol
  • Single-action revolver
  • High power and considerable range
  • Limited by lower ammo count and segmented reload
  • Can be acquired via Operation: Hell Ride Event later this season

New attachment

  • PPSh-41 Helical Magazine Event Reward
  • Provides the PPSh-41 with a massive amount of ammo
  • Sustained fire fills an overheat meter; requires intermittent breaks
  • Can be acquired via Nuketown Block Party Event at launch

Default loadouts

Commando

  • Kompakt 92 replaces the Jackal PDW
  • XM4 replaces the ABR A1
Infiltrator

  • Saug replaces the Ladra

Gulag loadouts

  • KSV replaces the C9
  • Saug replaces the Ladra

Bug fixes

Ranked play

  • Fixed an issue where the Ranked Play menu UI would display incorrect unlock criteria if a player without access joined the party of a player who had unlocked Ranked Play.
  • Fixed an issue where Ranked Play SR was not being granted correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in a “CONNECTING” state when queuing for a Ranked Play: Resurgence match after joining a friend already in a match.
Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue in BR Solos where spectating would no longer follow the player who eliminated your target and instead incorrectly transitioned to the Gulag.
  • Fixed an issue in Rebirth Resurgence Solos where leaving a match could trigger an incorrect confirmation pop-up referencing other squad members.
  • Fixed an issue where a player could become stuck in an armor plating animation loop until death.
  • Fixed an issue with Veteran that would fail to increase hold breath by 5 seconds.
  • Fixed an issue on Verdansk where mantling near a specific window could teleport players to a bunker.
Weapons & attachments

  • Fixed an issue that allowed the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit underbarrel to be equipped without the rest of the conversion kit.
  • Fixed an issue where players who had previously performed camo swaps could use conversion kits to create unintended damage boosts.
  • Fixed Resurgence Ultra builds that were using incompatible attachments.

Progression & unlocks

  • Fixed an issue where the King’s Ransom camo remained locked despite all unlock requirements being completed.
  • Fixed an issue where the “WZ 100 Percenter” widget did not display in the Warzone Barracks tab.
Private match

  • Fixed an issue where joining a Private Match could result in players being stuck on the join screen with a “Waiting for the Host” message.

Visuals

  • Fixed an issue where a purple particle effect could appear randomly on screen and follow the Operator.

That covers everything you needed to know about Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes. Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:

Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata Naiya

Twitter icon

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

