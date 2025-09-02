  • home icon
Black Ops 7 Vault Edition: Price, mastercraft blueprints, operators, and more

By Manish Das
Published Sep 02, 2025 10:06 GMT
Black Ops 7 Vault Edition
The Vault Edition of Black Ops 7 is now available for pre-purchase (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 7 Vault Edition is the premium version of the title, which is now available for pre-order. During Gamescom 2025, Activision unveiled the main trailer for BO7 and opened the pre-purchase window for the title. There are two versions: the standard cross-gen version and the Vault edition. BO7 will also be available on PC Game Pass and for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users.

In this article, we will share the price of the Black Ops 7 Vault Edition and everything you get after purchasing it.

Black Ops 7 Vault Edition price

As mentioned earlier, the Black Ops 7 Vault Edition is the upgraded version of Activision's upcoming title, which comes with several additional features. These added bells and whistles will come at a significant cost, as the Vault Edition can be purchased for an eye-watering price tag of $99.99.

also-read-trending Trending

This premium version costs $30 more than the standard cross-gen version, which is priced at $69.99. If you are a Game Pass user, you can get access to the Vault Edition by purchasing a $30 upgrade. This upgrade can also be purchased if you have already ordered the standard Cross-gen bundle and wish to get the Vault Edition.

Now, let's check out the benefits that you can get by spending these extra Dollars

What are the benefits of Black Ops 7 Vault Edition?

Along with the game, purchasing the Black Ops 7 Vault Edition will give you access to the following when the title goes live:

  • 4 operator skins
  • 5 Mastercraft weapon blueprints
  • One season of BlackCell Battle Pass
  • An Ultra GobbleGum pack
  • A Permanent Unlock Token

You will also get Early Access to the open beta testing of Black Ops 7 and three skins of Reznov in BO6 and Warzone upon pre-purchase of the Vault Edition. Do keep in mind that the Reznov skins and the open beta early access are also available with the pre-purchase of the standard edition of BO7.

Vault Edition Skins

Black Ops 7 Vault Edition operator pack (Image via Activision)
Purchasing the Vault Edition will unlock a skin for the following multiplayer operators:

  • Karma
  • Harper
  • T.E.D.D.
  • Reaper EWR-3

The skins in question will be available for use even during the open beta period and can be used in both Black Ops 7 and Warzone from Season 1.

Vault Edition Mastercraft Blueprints

Mastercraft Blueprints of Black Ops 7 Vault Edition (Image via Activision)
Along with the skins, you will also get five animated Mastercraft Blueprints of the following weapons:

  • Blank Certainty Blueprint – Peacemaker MK1 (Assault Rifle)
  • Authorized Destroyed Blueprint – Dravec 45 (SMG)
  • Dire Experiment Blueprint – M10 Breacher (Shotgun)
  • Ballistic Scyth3 Blueprint – VS RECON (Sniper Rifle)
  • Shock Blade Blueprint – Flatline Mk.II (Melee)

These weapon blueprints will also be available in BO7 first during the open beta, and later can be found in the in-game armory after launch. For Warzone, these blueprints will become playable after the Season 1 launch.

One Season of BlackCell Battle Pass

Black Ops 7 Vault Edition BlackCell Battle Pass (Image via Activision)
You will also get access to one season of BlackCell Battle Pass if you buy the Vault Edition of Black Ops 7.

The BlackCell Battle Pass contains several exclusive items, including the following:

  • 1,100 COD Points (instant unlock)
  • 20 Battle Pass Tier Skips (instant unlock)
  • Exclusive BlackCell content (instant unlock)
  • Over 100 unlockable rewards, which include Base Weapons, Blueprints, and Operator Skins with BlackCell variants, COD Points, XP Tokens, cosmetic items, and more.

Ultra GobbleGum Pack

For Black Ops 7 Zombies, the Vault Edition will reward players with eight unique single-use GobbleGums, which give distinct in-game effects for you and your squad members.

Permanent unlock token

In addition to the items mentioned above, you will also gain a single Permanent Unlock Token that will allow you to completely unlock any unlockable progression item on day one, even before you enter Prestige.

The Reznov skins for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, which can be availed by pre-ordering any edition of Black Ops 7, will also be available in the title after launch.

These are all the benefits you can get by ordering/pre-ordering the Black Ops 7 Vault Edition. The Early Access to the open beta starts on October 2, 2025, at 10 am PT, and the open phase starts on October 5, 10 am PT. Bo7 Open beta will end on October 8, 2025, at 10 am PT, and the title will finally launch on November 14, 2025.

Manish Das

