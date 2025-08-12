Black Ops 7 might not have tac sprint, leaker claims

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 might not have tac sprint in the game. Popular Call of Duty content leaker @TheGhostOfHope has reported that there is a build of Black Ops 7 currently being tested without the tac sprint. Although this doesn't ensure that the game won't have it, the test also hints they might not add the feature at all in Black Ops 7.Read on to learn more about tac sprint's potential availability in Black Ops 7.Black Ops 7 might not feature tac sprint to try out a different movement techAlthough we can't say with certainty, this new Black Ops 7 build not featuring the tac sprint suggests a potential future for the Call of Duty movement system. Introduced in Modern Warfare (2019), the tac sprint completely changed how Call of Duty worked before. This movement feature allows players to increase their sprint speed at the cost of weapon-ready time. Usually, after you activate the tac sprint, the player holds their gun vertically. While this definitely increases movement speed, it does take away a fraction of a second for you to be ready with the weapon.Since its release, we have seen this movement technique incorporated into Warzone, and later into all the Call of Duty titles that followed. While it has created a new era of movement in the franchise, it did take away the run-and-gun arcade playstyle that Call of Duty was known for. There has also been some criticism in the fanbase regarding this feature. Right now, with the test running, there is a chance we might see the old-school Call of Duty returning with Black Ops 7, but take this information with a grain of salt, as the devs can change it anytime before release.Check out our other news and guides related to Call of Duty:Warzone guide: How to open up the Stadium in VerdanskAll Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get themMister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Everything we know