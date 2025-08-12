Black Ops 7 might not have tac sprint, leaker claims

By Debabrata Naiya
Published Aug 12, 2025 15:47 GMT
Black Ops 7
Black Ops 7 might not feature tac sprint (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 might not have tac sprint in the game. Popular Call of Duty content leaker @TheGhostOfHope has reported that there is a build of Black Ops 7 currently being tested without the tac sprint. Although this doesn't ensure that the game won't have it, the test also hints they might not add the feature at all in Black Ops 7.

Ad

Read on to learn more about tac sprint's potential availability in Black Ops 7.

Black Ops 7 might not feature tac sprint to try out a different movement tech

Although we can't say with certainty, this new Black Ops 7 build not featuring the tac sprint suggests a potential future for the Call of Duty movement system. Introduced in Modern Warfare (2019), the tac sprint completely changed how Call of Duty worked before.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This movement feature allows players to increase their sprint speed at the cost of weapon-ready time. Usually, after you activate the tac sprint, the player holds their gun vertically. While this definitely increases movement speed, it does take away a fraction of a second for you to be ready with the weapon.

Since its release, we have seen this movement technique incorporated into Warzone, and later into all the Call of Duty titles that followed. While it has created a new era of movement in the franchise, it did take away the run-and-gun arcade playstyle that Call of Duty was known for.

Ad

There has also been some criticism in the fanbase regarding this feature. Right now, with the test running, there is a chance we might see the old-school Call of Duty returning with Black Ops 7, but take this information with a grain of salt, as the devs can change it anytime before release.

Check out our other news and guides related to Call of Duty:

About the author
Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata Naiya

Twitter icon

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications