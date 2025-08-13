Black Ops 7 Zombies leaks: Everything we know

Black Ops 7 Zombies will probably continue the storyline from BO6 Zombies, and following this, several leaks have surfaced. At the moment, there has been no official information about Black Ops 7 apart from a teaser trailer that showcased only a split second of zombies.

Recently, a popular scooper @TheGhostOfHope has shared a few possible leaks via X about what we might expect in the upcoming Zombies mode.

To learn more about the Black Ops 7 Zombies leaks in detail, read on.

Note: The final section of this article contains spoilers. If you have not completed the BO6 Zombies story, you may want to skip that part.

Every leak information about Black Ops 7 Zombies explored

The short glimpse we got in the Black Ops 7 teaser trailer has hinted at the return of popular mode, Tranzit. Recent additional leaks have surfaced where @TheGhostOfHope has shared a few more details on what the Zombies mode might look like.

Tranzit gameplay with larger areas: The upcoming map is rumored to feature a gameplay style similar to Black Ops 2’s Tranzit, but with larger playable spaces.

Entirely set in the Dark Aether: The entire mode is reported to take place within the Dark Aether dimension, meaning every map could be set in that setting.

Mix and match crews: Players may be able to choose between the original Primis crew or the Black Ops 6 Zombies crew. Mixing members from both groups is said to trigger unique voice lines and interactions.

Four-player limit: The mode will reportedly retain the current maximum of four players.

Also read: Painting Easter egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning

(The below part will have spoilers)

The Black Ops 6 Zombies storyline concluded with the final map Reckoning, released during Season 5, and it featured two possible endings: helping either S.A.M. or Richtofen. However, both endings offer the same final cutscene where the BO6 crew is teleported to an alternate Dark Aether reality and arrives at the Janus Tower Reception. There, they encounter members of the original Primis crew: Richtofen, Takeo, Dempsey, and Nikolai.

That said, the leaked mix-and-match crew feature fits well with this setup.

Black Ops 7 worldwide reveal is scheduled during Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live, which will take place on August 19, 2025. There is a strong possibility that we will also get our first proper look at Zombies during the event.

