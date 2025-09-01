Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy rewards revealed: Everything we know

The Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy rewards have been revealed on the official Monster Energy website. Players can unlock various rewards by purchasing specially branded Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 cans. The more cans you buy, the more rewards you can claim. However, the promotion is not available worldwide and is limited to select regions.
All rewards will be accessible starting November 14, 2025, the release date of Black Ops 7. In this guide, we will list all the rewards included in the Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy collaboration and explain how to redeem them.
All available Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy rewards
There are a total of 160 rewards available via the Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy collaboration. To put it simply, you can earn up to 160 Double XP Tokens (15 minutes each). Along with these, the first five cans also grant exclusive rewards such as weapon blueprints, operator skins, and a large decal.
After the fifth can, every additional can will only provide a 15-minute Double XP Token.
Here’s the complete breakdown:
- 1 Can: Large Decal + Double XP Token (15 minutes)
- 2 Cans: Peacekeeper MK1 Hyper Green Weapon Blueprint + Double XP Token (15 minutes)
- 3 Cans: Green Fury Operator Skin + Double XP Token (15 minutes)
- 4 Cans: VS Recon Green Thunder Weapon Blueprint + Double XP Token (15 minutes)
- 5 Cans: Daylight Ripper Operator Skin + Double XP Token (15 minutes)
- 6–160 Cans: Double XP Token (15 minutes each)
Also read: Black Ops 7 Beta guide: Early access, Open Beta dates, and more revealed
How to redeem Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy rewards
The Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy rewards are only available to legal residents physically located in the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico, and participants must be at least 18 years old.
If you meet these requirements, you can take part by purchasing specially branded Black Ops 7 Monster Energy cans. A unique code will be present under the tab of each qualifying can.
Once you have a code, follow these steps:
- Visit the Monster Energy promotional website.
- Create an account or log in to your existing one.
- Enter the code from your can into your account.
- You will then receive a DLC code through the website.
- Go to the Activision redeem page.
- Log in with your Activision account.
- Enter the DLC code to unlock your rewards.
The promotion runs from September 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, and all codes must be redeemed before the end date. Keep in mind that you can only submit one DLC Code per day and activate a maximum of one hour of Double XP per day. In total, if you redeem all 160 cans, you can earn up to 40 hours of Double XP.
