Warzone Season 5 Reloaded early patch notes: Deadline LTM, WSOW, and more

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded early patch notes have officially arrived. The mid-season update for the Call of Duty battle royale will go live on September 5 at 9 AM PT. The upcoming update is not a big one for the battle royale, as it will only receive a brand new LTM called Deadline. Alongside that, there will be general content like the Gravemark .357 Revolver and a brand new PPSH-41 attachment.If you want to learn about everything new in Warzone in detail, read below.Warzone Season 5 Reloaded early patchHere are all the new things coming to Warzone in Season 5 Reloaded update:Lasting ImpactFollowing the epic breach into Stadium, Verdansk is forever changed.The roof is now permanently blown off the structure, the interior accessible to all squads.All future deployments to Verdansk will feature the newly revealed area, including within the new Deadline limited-time mode arriving in the mid-season.New LTM: DeadlineQuads, 100 Players, Players and Hostile Soldiers, VerdanskThere's no room for stragglers in the new Deadline LTM, so get to work the moment you land in the field.It pays to take risks, as all players are provided with unlimited respawns, but beware overextending and falling behind.With each Circle Collapse, the lowest scoring squads are eliminated from the match, and a wave of enemy combatants called Hostile Soldiers will appear to increase the pressure on the remaining teams.You'll have to keep proving yourself throughout the match, as each new circle resets earned score for all squads.To scrape back up from the bottom, focus on eliminating enemies, completing Contracts, looting supplies, and spending cash at Buy Stations to keep that score rolling in.In Deadline, every action counts. Work with your teammates, keep your cool, and prepare to rebuild from scratch after each reset.Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl VI, WSOWCall of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl VIIn case you missed it, the epic matchup between pro players and military service members returns in the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl VI, presented by USAA.The sixth annual tournament will feature 10 esports teams from military branches of the U.S., U.K., and Canada, competing alongside the most competitive players in Call of Duty: Warzone.This year's event will feature epic viewer rewards courtesy of USAA, and for the first time ever, you can grab Black Ops 7 Beta codes while you watch.Tune in to see who will take home the third annual Monster Energy MVP and second-ever Corsair Solo Yolo!Catch all the action on the official Call of Duty Twitch® Channel and Call of Duty YouTube® Channel on Tuesday, September 30, directly following Call of Duty: NEXT, the worldwide Multiplayer reveal event for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.Follow the Call of Duty Endowment on Instagram and X for C.O.D.E. Bowl VI updates.World Series of WarzoneDon't miss the finale for the World Series of Warzone™, the biggest Call of Duty: Warzone competition of the year.The Global Final brings together 150 of the world's best players back to the arena where it all began: Verdansk.Taking place on October 1 and streaming on the official Call of Duty Twitch® Channel and Call of Duty YouTube® Channel, the Global Final will crown a top Trio in the world, granting them eternal bragging rights and the lion's share of the $1 million prize pool.