All Boxing Gloves camos in Warzone and Black Ops 6 and how to unlock them

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Aug 25, 2025 19:21 GMT
Exploring all Boxing Gloves camos in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
Exploring all Boxing Gloves camos in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Boxing Gloves are a new melee weapon that can be unlocked through the '90s Action Hero event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. They serve as the event’s Mastery reward, and players can also unlock several free camos for them. The Boxing Gloves do not offer high destructive power, they deal moderate damage, feature a fast attack speed, and have a longer range compared to most melee weapons.

Eack major mode: Black Ops 6 multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, and Warzone has there own set of camos.

In this article, we will list all the available Boxing Gloves camos in Warzone and Black Ops 6, along with the requirements to unlock them.

All Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Boxing Gloves camos

In Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Boxing Gloves camos are divided into three categories: Military Camos, Special Camos, and Mastery Camos. To progress, you must complete one category before unlocking the next. For example, finishing all Military Camos unlocks the Special Camos, and completing the Special Camos grants access to the Mastery Camos.

Military Camos

Camo

Unlock criteria

Granite

Get 5 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Woodland

Get 10 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Savanna

Get 15 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Splinter

Get 20 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Moss

Get 30 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Saboteur

Get 40 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Digital

Get 50 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Tide

Get 75 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Red Tiger

Get 100 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Special Camos

Camo

Unlock criteria

Frozen Heat

Unlock every Multiplayer Military Camo + Get 5 kills in a single match 3 times

Crimson

Unlock every Multiplayer Military Camo + Get a kill without taking damage 30 times

Mastery Camos

Camo

Unlock criteria

Gold

Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos + Get 10 double kills

Diamond

Unlock Gold + Unlock Gold on 2 Melee Weapons + Get 3 kills without dying 10 times

Dark Spine

Unlock Diamond + Unlock Diamond on 33 weapons + Get 3 triple kills

Dark Matter

Unlock Dark Spine + Unlock Dark Spine on 33 weapons + Get 5 kills without dying 3 times

All Black Ops 6 Zombies Boxing Gloves camos

Similar to Multiplayer, Zombies camos follow the same progression system:

Military Camos

Camo

Unlock criteria

Slate

Get 100 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Desert

Get 200 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Evergreen

Get 300 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Rugged

Get 400 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Grim

Get 600 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Stripe

Get 800 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Oceanic

Get 1,000 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Whiteout

Get 1,500 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Purple Tiger

Get 2,000 kills with the Boxing Gloves

Special Camos

Camo

Unlock criteria

Sizzlewhip

Unlock all Zombies Military Camos + Get 300 kills with Brain Rot equipped

Mist

Unlock all Zombies Military Camos + Get 10 Mangler Eliminations (on Liberty Falls/Terminus)

Mastery Camos

Camo

Unlock criteria

Mystic Gold

Unlock both Zombie Special Camos + Get 10 rapid kills 15 times

Opal

Unlock Mystic Gold + Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Melee Weapons + Get 30 Special Zombie eliminations

Afterlife

Unlock Opal + Unlock Opal on 33 weapons + Get 20+ consecutive kills 10 times without damage

Nebula

Unlock Afterlife + Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons + Get 10 Elite Zombie eliminations

All Warzone Boxing Gloves camos

The same applies to Warzone, where you must complete all camos in one category before moving on to the next.

Military Camos

Camo

Unlock criteria

Quartz

Get 5 eliminations with the Boxing Gloves

Tundra

Get 10 eliminations with the Boxing Gloves

Canyon

Get 15 eliminations with the Boxing Gloves

Pine

Get 20 eliminations with the Boxing Gloves

Undergrowth

Get 30 eliminations with the Boxing Gloves

Snakeskin

Get 40 eliminations with the Boxing Gloves

Siberia

Get 50 eliminations with the Boxing Gloves

Smolder

Get 75 eliminations with the Boxing Gloves

Blue Tiger

Get 100 eliminations with the Boxing Gloves

Special Camos

Camo

Unlock criteria

Sugarshock

Unlock all Warzone Military Camos + Get 3 kills in a single match 2 times

Ocean

Unlock all Warzone Military Camos + Get 5 kills shortly after sprinting

Mastery Camos

Camo

Unlock criteria

Gold Tiger

Unlock both Warzone Special Camos + Get 5 eliminations as Most Wanted Contract target

King’s Ransom

Unlock Gold Tiger + Unlock Gold Tiger on 2 Melee Weapons + Get 3 kills without dying 2 times

Catalyst

Unlock King’s Ransom + Unlock King’s Ransom on 33 weapons + Get 5 kills on enemies affected by your Concussion, Flashbang, or Shock Charge

Abyss

Unlock Catalyst + Unlock Catalyst on 33 weapons + Get 5 kills without dying 2 times

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

