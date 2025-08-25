All Boxing Gloves camos in Warzone and Black Ops 6 and how to unlock them

The Boxing Gloves are a new melee weapon that can be unlocked through the '90s Action Hero event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. They serve as the event’s Mastery reward, and players can also unlock several free camos for them. The Boxing Gloves do not offer high destructive power, they deal moderate damage, feature a fast attack speed, and have a longer range compared to most melee weapons.Eack major mode: Black Ops 6 multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, and Warzone has there own set of camos.In this article, we will list all the available Boxing Gloves camos in Warzone and Black Ops 6, along with the requirements to unlock them.All Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Boxing Gloves camosIn Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Boxing Gloves camos are divided into three categories: Military Camos, Special Camos, and Mastery Camos. To progress, you must complete one category before unlocking the next. For example, finishing all Military Camos unlocks the Special Camos, and completing the Special Camos grants access to the Mastery Camos.Military CamosCamoUnlock criteriaGraniteGet 5 kills with the Boxing GlovesWoodlandGet 10 kills with the Boxing GlovesSavannaGet 15 kills with the Boxing GlovesSplinterGet 20 kills with the Boxing GlovesMossGet 30 kills with the Boxing GlovesSaboteurGet 40 kills with the Boxing GlovesDigitalGet 50 kills with the Boxing GlovesTideGet 75 kills with the Boxing GlovesRed TigerGet 100 kills with the Boxing GlovesSpecial CamosCamoUnlock criteriaFrozen HeatUnlock every Multiplayer Military Camo + Get 5 kills in a single match 3 timesCrimsonUnlock every Multiplayer Military Camo + Get a kill without taking damage 30 timesMastery CamosCamoUnlock criteriaGoldUnlock both Multiplayer Special Camos + Get 10 double killsDiamondUnlock Gold + Unlock Gold on 2 Melee Weapons + Get 3 kills without dying 10 timesDark SpineUnlock Diamond + Unlock Diamond on 33 weapons + Get 3 triple killsDark MatterUnlock Dark Spine + Unlock Dark Spine on 33 weapons + Get 5 kills without dying 3 timesAlso read: '90s Action Heroes event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Everything we knowAll Black Ops 6 Zombies Boxing Gloves camosSimilar to Multiplayer, Zombies camos follow the same progression system:Military CamosCamoUnlock criteriaSlateGet 100 kills with the Boxing GlovesDesertGet 200 kills with the Boxing GlovesEvergreenGet 300 kills with the Boxing GlovesRuggedGet 400 kills with the Boxing GlovesGrimGet 600 kills with the Boxing GlovesStripeGet 800 kills with the Boxing GlovesOceanicGet 1,000 kills with the Boxing GlovesWhiteoutGet 1,500 kills with the Boxing GlovesPurple TigerGet 2,000 kills with the Boxing GlovesSpecial CamosCamoUnlock criteriaSizzlewhipUnlock all Zombies Military Camos + Get 300 kills with Brain Rot equippedMistUnlock all Zombies Military Camos + Get 10 Mangler Eliminations (on Liberty Falls/Terminus)Mastery CamosCamoUnlock criteriaMystic GoldUnlock both Zombie Special Camos + Get 10 rapid kills 15 timesOpalUnlock Mystic Gold + Unlock Mystic Gold on 2 Melee Weapons + Get 30 Special Zombie eliminationsAfterlifeUnlock Opal + Unlock Opal on 33 weapons + Get 20+ consecutive kills 10 times without damageNebulaUnlock Afterlife + Unlock Afterlife on 33 weapons + Get 10 Elite Zombie eliminationsAlso read: How to unlock Boxing Gloves in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for freeAll Warzone Boxing Gloves camosThe same applies to Warzone, where you must complete all camos in one category before moving on to the next.Military CamosCamoUnlock criteriaQuartzGet 5 eliminations with the Boxing GlovesTundraGet 10 eliminations with the Boxing GlovesCanyonGet 15 eliminations with the Boxing GlovesPineGet 20 eliminations with the Boxing GlovesUndergrowthGet 30 eliminations with the Boxing GlovesSnakeskinGet 40 eliminations with the Boxing GlovesSiberiaGet 50 eliminations with the Boxing GlovesSmolderGet 75 eliminations with the Boxing GlovesBlue TigerGet 100 eliminations with the Boxing GlovesSpecial CamosCamoUnlock criteriaSugarshockUnlock all Warzone Military Camos + Get 3 kills in a single match 2 timesOceanUnlock all Warzone Military Camos + Get 5 kills shortly after sprintingMastery CamosCamoUnlock criteriaGold TigerUnlock both Warzone Special Camos + Get 5 eliminations as Most Wanted Contract targetKing’s RansomUnlock Gold Tiger + Unlock Gold Tiger on 2 Melee Weapons + Get 3 kills without dying 2 timesCatalystUnlock King’s Ransom + Unlock King’s Ransom on 33 weapons + Get 5 kills on enemies affected by your Concussion, Flashbang, or Shock ChargeAbyssUnlock Catalyst + Unlock Catalyst on 33 weapons + Get 5 kills without dying 2 timesCheck out our other Call of Duty articles:Best ABR A1 loadout in BO6 and WarzoneBO6 Zombies Reckoning Wonder Weapon guide: How to upgrade GorgofexAll BO6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get themAll Warzone and BlO6 Season 5 bundles: Everything we knowBO6 Season 5 patch notes: New maps, modes, and more