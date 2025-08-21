How to unlock Boxing Gloves in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free

The Boxing Gloves is a new melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, introduced with the Season 5 update. They can be unlocked for free through the '90s Action Heroes event, where they serve as the final reward. While the gloves do not deliver destructive damage, they offer moderate power, fast attack speed, and a comparatively longer reach than most other melee weapons.

This article will cover how to unlock the Boxing Gloves in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to get the Boxing Gloves melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free

The Boxing Gloves melee weapon is part of the '90s Action Heroes event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, which went live on August 21, 2025, at 10 am PT. The event features 14 rewards in total, with one exclusive to BlackCell users.

Event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Boxing Gloves serve as the final Mastery reward, meaning you must unlock all previous rewards to claim them. There are no additional requirements beyond this.

This event is progression-based, with each reward tied to an XP milestone. While the Boxing Gloves themselves do not have a direct XP requirement, unlocking them requires collecting all prior rewards, which amounts to a total of 626,000 XP.

Once you reach this milestone, the Boxing Gloves will be unlocked. Additionally, BlackCell users will receive an exclusive variant of the Boxing Gloves as an added benefit.

All available '90s Action Heroes event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Check out the list below for all available rewards in the '90s Action Heroes event for BO6 and Warzone, along with the XP requirements for each:

Rewards (Free) Required Experience Points (XP) 1) "Bullet Riddled" Spray 15,000 XP 2) 1 hour Weapon Double XP 39,000 XP 3) "Dusty Venture" Westpoint Operator Skin 75,000 XP 4) "Head Stocked" Emblem 122,000 XP 5) "Fearless Aim" Calling Card 180,000 XP 6) Mister Peeks Zombies Field Upgrade 7) “Commando March” Large Decal 249,000 XP 8) "Chibi Woods" Weapon Charm 329,000 XP 9) 1 hour Double XP Token 10) 3x Wall To Wall Clearance GobbleGum 419,000 XP 11) Battle Pass tier skip 518,000 XP 12) Operator Finishing Move 626,000 XP 13) Boxing Gloves new Melee Weapon 14) Boxing Gloves BlackCell (Exclusive to BlackCell owners) Mastery Reward (Unlock all previous rewards)

That covers everything there is to know about the unlocking procedure for the Boxing Gloves melee weapon in BO6 and Warzone.

