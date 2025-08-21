How to unlock Boxing Gloves in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free

The Boxing Gloves is a new melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, introduced with the Season 5 update. They can be unlocked for free through the '90s Action Heroes event, where they serve as the final reward. While the gloves do not deliver destructive damage, they offer moderate power, fast attack speed, and a comparatively longer reach than most other melee weapons.
This article will cover how to unlock the Boxing Gloves in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
How to get the Boxing Gloves melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free
The Boxing Gloves melee weapon is part of the '90s Action Heroes event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, which went live on August 21, 2025, at 10 am PT. The event features 14 rewards in total, with one exclusive to BlackCell users.
The Boxing Gloves serve as the final Mastery reward, meaning you must unlock all previous rewards to claim them. There are no additional requirements beyond this.
This event is progression-based, with each reward tied to an XP milestone. While the Boxing Gloves themselves do not have a direct XP requirement, unlocking them requires collecting all prior rewards, which amounts to a total of 626,000 XP.
Once you reach this milestone, the Boxing Gloves will be unlocked. Additionally, BlackCell users will receive an exclusive variant of the Boxing Gloves as an added benefit.
All available '90s Action Heroes event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Check out the list below for all available rewards in the '90s Action Heroes event for BO6 and Warzone, along with the XP requirements for each:
That covers everything there is to know about the unlocking procedure for the Boxing Gloves melee weapon in BO6 and Warzone.
