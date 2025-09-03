Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded countdown: Start time for all regions

The countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded helps you keep track of the time remaining before the update goes live. Scheduled for release on September 4, 2025, at 9 am PT, the update will launch simultaneously worldwide. It serves as the second wave of content for the current season, bringing new additions such as new weapons, modes, maps, and more.All major modes: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, will receive new content, gameplay balance adjustments, and other improvements designed to keep the experience engaging and smooth.This article provides the exact countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded, making it easy to track the update’s release and jump into the action as soon as it goes live.Countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded updateAs stated above, the Warzone and BO6 Season 5 Reloaded will go live on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 9 am PT. Also read: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded early patch notes: Deadline LTM, WSOW, and moreWarzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded release date and time for all regionsThe list below will help you find the exact release date and time for the update in your region:Time zonesDate and timePacific Standard Time (PST)September 4, 2025, at 9 AMMountain Standard Time (MST)September 4, 2025,at 10 AMCentral Standard Time (CST)September 4, 2025,at 11 AMEastern Standard Time (EST)September 4, 2025,at 12 PMGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 4, 2025,at 4 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST)September 4, 2025,at 6 PMEastern European Summer Time (EEST)September 4, 2025,at 7 PMMoscow Standard Time (MSK)September 4, 2025,at 7 PMIndian Standard Time (IST)September 4, 2025,at 9:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST)September 5, 2025,at 12 AMJapan Standard Time (JST)September 5, 2025,at 1 AMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 5, 2025,at 2 AMAlso read: Warzone and BO6 Season 5 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we knowWarzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded content overviewGeneral Content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)New weaponGravemark .357 Revolver (Event Reward)New Special weapon attachmentPPSh-41 Helical Magazine (Event Reward)New eventsNuketown Block Party sOperation: Hell RideMultiplayerNew mapJackpot (Mid-Season, 6v6, Medium-Sized)New and returning modesCranked Demolition (New)Ransack (Returning)Blueprint Gunfight (Returning)New ScorestreakCombat BowBlack Ops 6 ZombiesNew ModeReckoning: Directed Mode (Mid-Season)Returning ModeTeam CrankedNew ScorestreakCombat BowWarzoneNew LTMDeadlineMap updateVerdansk Stadium – Roof open (Permanent Change)Check out our other Call of Duty articles:Best loadout to complete Reckoning main quest in Black Ops 6 ZombiesWhere to find the Stadium LAB-2 card in WarzoneAll Boxing Gloves camos in Warzone and Black Ops 6 and how to unlock themBest PML 5.56 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone