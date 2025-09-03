  • home icon
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded countdown: Start time for all regions

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Sep 03, 2025 17:19 GMT
We countdown Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)
We countdown Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded helps you keep track of the time remaining before the update goes live. Scheduled for release on September 4, 2025, at 9 am PT, the update will launch simultaneously worldwide. It serves as the second wave of content for the current season, bringing new additions such as new weapons, modes, maps, and more.

All major modes: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, will receive new content, gameplay balance adjustments, and other improvements designed to keep the experience engaging and smooth.

This article provides the exact countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded, making it easy to track the update’s release and jump into the action as soon as it goes live.

Countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update

As stated above, the Warzone and BO6 Season 5 Reloaded will go live on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 9 am PT.

Also read: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded early patch notes: Deadline LTM, WSOW, and more

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded release date and time for all regions

The list below will help you find the exact release date and time for the update in your region:

Time zones

Date and time

Pacific Standard Time (PST)

September 4, 2025, at 9 AM

Mountain Standard Time (MST)

September 4, 2025,at 10 AM

Central Standard Time (CST)

September 4, 2025,at 11 AM

Eastern Standard Time (EST)

September 4, 2025,at 12 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)

September 4, 2025,at 4 PM

Central European Summer Time (CEST)

September 4, 2025,at 6 PM

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)

September 4, 2025,at 7 PM

Moscow Standard Time (MSK)

September 4, 2025,at 7 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST)

September 4, 2025,at 9:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST)

September 5, 2025,at 12 AM

Japan Standard Time (JST)

September 5, 2025,at 1 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

September 5, 2025,at 2 AM

Also read: Warzone and BO6 Season 5 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded content overview

General Content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)

New weapon

  • Gravemark .357 Revolver (Event Reward)

New Special weapon attachment

  • PPSh-41 Helical Magazine (Event Reward)

New events

  • Nuketown Block Party s
  • Operation: Hell Ride

Multiplayer

New map

  • Jackpot (Mid-Season, 6v6, Medium-Sized)

New and returning modes

  • Cranked Demolition (New)
  • Ransack (Returning)
  • Blueprint Gunfight (Returning)

New Scorestreak

  • Combat Bow

Black Ops 6 Zombies

New Mode

  • Reckoning: Directed Mode (Mid-Season)

Returning Mode

  • Team Cranked

New Scorestreak

  • Combat Bow

Warzone

New LTM

  • Deadline

Map update

  • Verdansk Stadium – Roof open (Permanent Change)

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

