How to earn Black Ops 7 Beta codes for free by watching Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI

The Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI (C.O.D.E.) is almost here, and fans have been presented with a brand new option to get their hands on free Black Ops 7 Beta codes. The Call of Duty Endowment Bowl is an esports event, the proceeds from which are used to help US and UK veterans find high-quality jobs.
It's a promotional event that incentivizes player viewership by offering a plethora of rewards. This time around, fans will be offered a chance to get their hands on Black Ops 7 Beta codes, and we believe you shouldn't pass out on this opportunity.
In this article, we will explore how you can earn Black Ops 7 Beta codes for free by watching C.O.D.E. Bowl VI. Read below to know more.
How to get Black Ops 7 Beta codes for free by watching Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI
What is Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI?
USAA is presenting the latest rendition of the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI. This event will feature ten esports teams representing different military branches of the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Paired with top-tier Warzone pros, this event is going to pack a definite punch that fans might not want to miss.
C.O.D.E. Bowl VI start date and other details
As stated above, the C.O.D.E. Bowl is an annual event, and this time around, we will see it go live on September 30, 2025, right after Call of Duty: NEXT. There's a ton of rewards in store for all the competitors, and the champions of the series will, of course, be handed the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI trophy. Alongside it, we will be seeing Monster Energy MVP and Corsair Solo Yolo honors being handed to deserving participants.
Read more: Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy rewards revealed: Everything we know
A guide to get Black Ops 7 Beta codes for free by watching Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI
With the preliminary details out of the way, let us now focus on how you can get your hands on the Black Ops 7 Beta codes for free.
First and foremost, it has been confirmed by official sources that the BO7 beta codes are designated as viewership rewards. Players must tune into the C.O.D.E. Bowl VI stream on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel and stay tuned throughout the duration of the event to potentially get their hands on a Beta Code.
If a specific criterion is later introduced, we will immediately update this article to reflect the latest information.
Check out: Black Ops 7 complete cast list and characters
That's everything that you need to know about getting your hands on a BO7 Beta codes for free by watching Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI.
For more related news and guides, check out:
- Battlefield 6 vs Black Ops 7: Which AAA FPS you should be most excited for?
- Why is Black Ops 7 trailer getting mass downvoted?
- Black Ops 7 Zombies leaks: Everything we know
- What is The Guild in Black Ops 7? New teaser website explained