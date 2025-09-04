How to earn Black Ops 7 Beta codes for free by watching Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI

The Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI (C.O.D.E.) is almost here, and fans have been presented with a brand new option to get their hands on free Black Ops 7 Beta codes. The Call of Duty Endowment Bowl is an esports event, the proceeds from which are used to help US and UK veterans find high-quality jobs.

Ad

It's a promotional event that incentivizes player viewership by offering a plethora of rewards. This time around, fans will be offered a chance to get their hands on Black Ops 7 Beta codes, and we believe you shouldn't pass out on this opportunity.

In this article, we will explore how you can earn Black Ops 7 Beta codes for free by watching C.O.D.E. Bowl VI. Read below to know more.

Ad

Trending

How to get Black Ops 7 Beta codes for free by watching Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI

What is Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI?

USAA is presenting the latest rendition of the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI. This event will feature ten esports teams representing different military branches of the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Paired with top-tier Warzone pros, this event is going to pack a definite punch that fans might not want to miss.

Ad

C.O.D.E. Bowl VI start date and other details

As stated above, the C.O.D.E. Bowl is an annual event, and this time around, we will see it go live on September 30, 2025, right after Call of Duty: NEXT. There's a ton of rewards in store for all the competitors, and the champions of the series will, of course, be handed the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI trophy. Alongside it, we will be seeing Monster Energy MVP and Corsair Solo Yolo honors being handed to deserving participants.

Ad

Read more: Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy rewards revealed: Everything we know

A guide to get Black Ops 7 Beta codes for free by watching Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI

BO7 gameplay (Image via Activision)

With the preliminary details out of the way, let us now focus on how you can get your hands on the Black Ops 7 Beta codes for free.

Ad

First and foremost, it has been confirmed by official sources that the BO7 beta codes are designated as viewership rewards. Players must tune into the C.O.D.E. Bowl VI stream on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel and stay tuned throughout the duration of the event to potentially get their hands on a Beta Code.

If a specific criterion is later introduced, we will immediately update this article to reflect the latest information.

Ad

Check out: Black Ops 7 complete cast list and characters

That's everything that you need to know about getting your hands on a BO7 Beta codes for free by watching Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI.

For more related news and guides, check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More