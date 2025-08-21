Why is Black Ops 7 trailer getting mass downvoted?

The Black Ops 7 trailer was released recently and managed to amass a staggering amount of downvotes on the official YouTube channel. The trailer showcased gameplay reveal for Activision’s upcoming shooter title and even some parts of the new co-op campaign. The game is currently gearing up to launch a beta phase in October 2025 and is also available to fans for pre-ordering. However, the recent negative feedback on the trailer can potentially raise some concerns in the community.
This article will highlight the mass downvote faced by Black Ops 7’s latest Gameplay Reveal trailer.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. YouTube does not show the number of dislikes on videos, and individuals may need to use separate plugins to view exact stats.
Black Ops 7 players are not happy with the reveal trailer, here's why
The latest Black Ops 7 trailer was released to provide the community with a peek at what can be expected from the upcoming shooter title. After releasing a detailed blog on the official website, the trailer that was uploaded on YouTube seems to have faced alot of criticism. The community avidly compared the game to EA’s upcoming Battlefield 6, which recently concluded a successful two-part beta phase.
The statistics on the video are quite shocking, as the view count reached 28,174,700 with only around 41,000 likes at the time of writing this article. These numbers may change in the future as more fans interact with the trailer. Although the low number of likes is a surprise on its own for a franchise like Call of Duty, the number of dislikes seems to have grown rapidly.
Also read: Black Ops 7 co-op campaign explained
The video has amassed around 220,000 dislikes so far, and the number could go up depending on the community’s reaction. It is an astonishing number of dislikes that could potentially affect the game upon its release. The reason for the mass downvote seems to be due to some of the decisions that affect both Black Ops 6 and the upcoming title.
Apart from the bugs and glitches of an online multiplayer game, a percentage of the player base seems to be concerned about some of the animated cosmetics and some of them being carried forward into Black Ops 7. This drives down the realistic feel of the game that some wish to experience. Moreover, the announcement of Black Ops 7 only seems to add features on top of the existing prequel while removing incompatible ones, instead of being a completely fresh game in itself.
This is where some fans start comparing Battlefield 6’s beta phase gameplay and point out the pacing of the game alongside its chaos on the maps to be in line with casual players. The involvement of more real-life cosmetics that fit into the game may also become another factor.
It is important to note that all of the feedback from the community is solely based on the released content. The devs may take all of the concerns into account and bring the necessary changes before the first beta for Black Ops 7 goes live. In such a situation, the public opinion of the game may shift toward the positive side.
