New Black Ops 7 Scorestreak will let you shoot enemies through wall

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Aug 20, 2025 19:04 GMT
Exploring the new Gravemaker Scorestreak in Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)
Exploring the new Gravemaker Scorestreak in Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 7 will have a new Scorestreak called Gravemaker, which allows players to see through walls. However, this Scorestreak was neither mentioned in the official blog post nor shown in reveal footage. Instead, the information came from popular creator @ModernWarzone, who shared details based on their visit to Treyarch Studios, making the claim reliable.

This article will explore the Gravemaker Scorestreak and highlight everything currently known about it in Black Ops 7.

Gravemaker Scorestreak will allow players to see and shoot through walls in Black Ops 7

As mentioned earlier, this Scorestreak was not part of the global reveal of Black Ops 7 at Gamescom 2025 on August 19, 2025. Instead, details surfaced through a content creator who directly saw it at Treyarch Studios.

Gravemaker is described as a Scorestreak that equips you with a charge rifle. When aiming, it allows you to see through objects such as walls and shoot enemies through them, almost like having hacks enabled. To balance this, Treyarch explained that anyone targeted by the rifle will receive a HUD alert, giving them a brief chance to evade the shot.

At the moment, this is all that is officially known about the Gravemaker Scorestreak. However, the concept isn’t entirely new to the Black Ops series. In the Black Ops 2 campaign, players used a sniper rifle called the Storm PSR, which featured an X-ray scope. It allowed you to see through objects, and when fully charged, bullets fired were capable of penetrating any material.

Based on this, we can expect Gravemaker to function in a similar way. Since it is described as a charge rifle, players may need a brief amount of time charging their shots before they can penetrate hard surfaces. This charging window would provide opponents with just enough time to react, which matches with Treyarch’s claim that the Scorestreak is balanced.

Also read: Activision confirms 16 maps in BO7 multiplayer

That covers everything you need to know about the new Scorestreak Gravemaker that is part of Black Ops 7. More details about the upcoming title, including the full Multiplayer and Zombies gameplay reveal, are planned for the COD NEXT event scheduled for September 30, 2025. Stay tuned for further updates.

