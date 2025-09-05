How to unlock Burnt Up animated camo for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Black Ops 6 and Warzone have introduced a new free camo called Burnt Up through the Nuketown Block Party event. This time, the design has been elevated with an animated look, making it one of the best free rewards available. The event features two reward sectors: a free sector and a premium sector priced at 1100 CP. Fortunately, this animated camo is part of the free rewards.
This article will explain how you can unlock the Burnt Up animated camo for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
How to acquire the Burnt Up animated camo in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free
The Burnt Up animated camo is the ninth reward in the free sector of the Nuketown Block Party event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
The camo looks stunning on any weapon, turning it black with animated flame patterns moving all over the surface. It feels like holding something truly powerful in your hands.
To progress in the event and earn rewards, you simply need to gather experience points (XP), which can be earned by playing any of your preferred modes: Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. As you continue earning XP, rewards will gradually unlock until you reach the ninth one, which is the Burnt Up animated camo.
The exact XP requirement is not displayed, so simply keep playing. Rewards unlock automatically and are added directly to your inventory without the need to claim them
All Nuketown Block Party event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
The event offers a total of 20 rewards, with 10 available in the free section and 10 in the premium section. To access the premium rewards, you’ll need to purchase the event pass for 1100 CP.
Here is the complete breakdown of all the rewards in the event:
Also read: All Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded bundles: Everything we know
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- Every bug fix in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded
- All Black Ops 6 Zombies changes in Season 5 Reloaded
- Warzone Season 5 Reloaded playlist update: Everything we know