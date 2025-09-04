Warzone Season 5 Reloaded playlist update: Everything we know 

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded has arrived, introducing a new playlist to the game. The season features content updates such as fresh modes, ranked restrictions, and weapons. The latest playlist went live on July 9, 2025, at 9 am PT, outlining the schedule of maps and modes available until the next update drops.
The highlight of Season 5 Reloaded will be the limited-time events like 90s Action Heroes and Operation Hell Ride, which will be available in the game.
This article examines the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded playlist update, including all maps and modes that will be available.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded playlist update: All available maps and modes
Here's a list of all maps and modes that will be available during the Season 5 Reloaded update:
- Battle Royale (Solos, Duos, Quads) - Verdansk
- Ranked Play: BR (Trios) - Verdansk
- Resurgence (Solos, Duos, Quads) - Rebirth Island
- Ranked Play: Res (Trios) - Rebirth Island
- Plunder (Quads) - Verdansk
- Battle Royale Casual (Solos, Quads) - Verdansk
- Resurgence Casual (Quads) - Rebirth Island
Also read - Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded
As mentioned earlier, Stadium Resurgence mode takes place on Rebirth Island. The mode follows standard Resurgence rules, where you must eliminate targets and keep moving. This gamemode will be available starting Week 2 of Season 05 and will feature:
- 36 players
- 12-minute time limit
- Custom loot pools
- Custom circle collapses (7 stages)
- Public Events
Also read - Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded
Verdansk in the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded playlist will feature a new POI called the Militarized Stadium. A fresh multi-step Contract is available during the first full week of the season. Infiltrate the Stadium, uncover hidden operations, and complete the explosive Satellite Hijack Contract before time runs out. Here are all the changes coming with the new POI:
- New vertical structures offer increased control over sightlines and engagement opportunities.
- Most additions are made of solid materials to reduce wallbanging from the outskirts.
- Height variation between structures introduces more diverse combat encounters.
- Multiple structures provide plenty of loot for players to scavenge.
- The outer ring of the Stadium remains largely unchanged to preserve familiarity.
- Starting on Week 2 through the end of Season 05, the Stadium will remain permanently unlocked and be designated as a High Value Loot Zone.
Also read - All Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded bundles: Everything we know
That covers everything about the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded playlist.
- Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we know
- Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy rewards revealed: Everything we know
- Black Ops 7 Vault Edition: Price, mastercraft blueprints, operators, and more