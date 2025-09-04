All Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded bundles: Everything we know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded is now live, bringing a fresh lineup of bundles for players to purchase. Bundles have always excited the community since they feature unique designs that stand out in lobbies. The more intriguing the design, the more popular it becomes. Similar to previous updates, this one also introduces a new collection of bundles.

Although most of the bundles were revealed through the official content drop blog, only the included items have been detailed, but their prices remain undisclosed. They will gradually appear in the in-game store as the season progresses. Currently, only one bundle is available.

Here, we will cover all the known details about the bundles included in the Season 5 Reloaded update for Warzone and Black Ops 6.

All new bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded explored

Below is the list of new bundles included in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded:

Tracer Pack: Iron Scale Hunter Mastercraft Bundle

Tracer Pack: Desperado Mastercraft Bundle

Tracer Pack: Chaos Trader Ultra Skin Bundle

Tracer Pack: Flightless Bundle

Tracer Pack: Juggernog Justice Ultra Skin Bundle

Tracer Pack: Angels and Demons II Bundle

Tracer Pack: Iron Scale Hunter Mastercraft Bundle

Tracer Pack: Iron Scale Hunter Mastercraft Bundle (Image via Activision)

Included items:

“Plated Drake” LC10 SMG Ultra Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint (Red Scale Tracers; Scale Pierce Death FX)

“Sinister Scald” Goblin Mk2 assault rifle Legendary Blueprint (Red Scale Tracers; Scale Pierce Death FX)

“Decrown” Finishing Move

“Watchful Eye” Weapon Charm

“Face the Foe” animated Calling Card

“Blind Snarl” animated Emblem

“Dragon Made” Loading Screen

“Chibi Challenger” Weapon Sticker

In-game price: 2400 COD Points.

Tracer Pack: Desperado Mastercraft Bundle

Tracer Pack: Desperado Mastercraft Bundle (Image via Activision)

Included items:

“Cunning Thievery” Operator Skin

“Sin Ley” Saug SMG Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint (Gold Rush Tracers; Gold Nugget Death FX)

“Audacious” Essex Model 07 marksman rifle Blueprint (Gold Rush Tracers; Gold Nugget Death FX)

“Partner” Gravemark .357 Revolver Blueprint (Gold Rush Tracers; Gold Nugget Death FX)

“Deep-Sixed” Finishing Move

“Slick Draw” Emote

“Spiral Load” animated Calling Card

“Gold Seeker” Loading Screen

“Bone Cackle” Sticker

Expected price: 2800 COD Points.

Tracer Pack: Chaos Trader Ultra Skin Bundle

Tracer Pack: Chaos Trader Ultra Skin Bundle (Image via Activision)

Included items:

“Maya’s Runner” Ultra Skin

“Undead Deal” assault rifle Legendary Blueprint (Zombie Limb Death FX)

“Unfair Trade” LMG Legendary Blueprint (Zombie Limb Death FX)

“No Refunds” Legendary Ray Gun Wonder Weapon Blueprint

“Thumbs Up” Gesture

“Dying Ember” Reticle

“Dead Taker” Loading Screen

“Among Friends” Calling Card

“Cagey” Emblem

“Wonderbar!” Ultra GobbleGum

Expected price: 2400 COD Points.

Tracer Pack: Flightless Bundle

Tracer Pack: Flightless Bundle (Image via Activision)

Included items:

“Sky Traveler” Operator Skin

“Ice King” FFAR1 assault rifle Legendary Blueprint (Frozen Fish Tracers; Penguin Breach Death FX)

“Rockhopper” LW3A1 Frostline sniper rifle Legendary Blueprint (Frozen Fish Tracers; Penguin Breach Death FX)

“Waddle Waddle” Emote

“Flying Fish” Weapon Charm

“Unfazed” animated Emblem

“Flight Dream” Large Decal

“The Skies Await” Loading Screen

“Ice Breaker” Spray

Expected price: 2000 COD Points.

As for the remaining bundles, two have been confirmed so far: Tracer Pack: Juggernog Justice Ultra Skin Bundle and Tracer Pack: Angels and Demons II. However, according to the developers, more bundles will be released as the season progresses.

