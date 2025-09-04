Every bug fix in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Sep 04, 2025 15:53 GMT
Overview of all bug fixes implemented with Warzone Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)
Overview of all bug fixes implemented with Warzone Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is now live, and the patch notes have revealed all the gameplay balancing changes, including bug fixes, weapon buffs and nerfs, and more. These fixes are essential to keep the experience as smooth and issue-free as possible. Similar to previous major updates, this one also addresses several problems to maintain a more polished version of the game.

Ad

This article will cover all the bug fixes implemented in Warzone with the Season 5 Reloaded update.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: All bug fixes

All the bug fixes implemented in Warzone with Season 5 Reloaded, as listed in the patch notes, are mentioned below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ranked Play

  • Fixed an issue where the Ranked Play menu UI would display incorrect unlock criteria if a player without access joined the party of a player who had unlocked Ranked Play.
  • Fixed an issue where Ranked Play SR was not being granted correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in a “CONNECTING” state when queuing for a Ranked Play: Resurgence match after joining a friend already in a match.
Ad

Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue in BR Solos where spectating would no longer follow the player who eliminated your target and instead incorrectly transitioned to the Gulag.
  • Fixed an issue in Rebirth Resurgence Solos where leaving a match could trigger an incorrect confirmation pop-up referencing other squad members.
  • Fixed an issue where a player could become stuck in an armor plating animation loop until death.
  • Fixed an issue with Veteran that would fail to increase hold breath by 5 seconds.
  • Fixed an issue on Verdansk where mantling near a specific window could teleport players to a bunker.
Ad

Weapons & attachments

  • Fixed an issue that allowed the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit underbarrel to be equipped without the rest of the conversion kit.
  • Fixed an issue where players who had previously performed camo swaps could use conversion kits to create unintended damage boosts.
  • Fixed Resurgence Ultra builds that were using incompatible attachments.

Progression & unlocks

  • Fixed an issue where the King’s Ransom camo remained locked despite all unlock requirements being completed.
  • Fixed an issue where the “WZ 100 Percenter” widget did not display in the Warzone Barracks tab.
Ad

Private Match

  • Fixed an issue where joining a Private Match could result in players being stuck on the join screen with a “Waiting for the Host” message.

Visuals

  • Fixed an issue where a purple particle effect could appear randomly on screen and follow the Operator.

Also read: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications