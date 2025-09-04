Every bug fix in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is now live, and the patch notes have revealed all the gameplay balancing changes, including bug fixes, weapon buffs and nerfs, and more. These fixes are essential to keep the experience as smooth and issue-free as possible. Similar to previous major updates, this one also addresses several problems to maintain a more polished version of the game.This article will cover all the bug fixes implemented in Warzone with the Season 5 Reloaded update.Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: All bug fixesAll the bug fixes implemented in Warzone with Season 5 Reloaded, as listed in the patch notes, are mentioned below:Ranked PlayFixed an issue where the Ranked Play menu UI would display incorrect unlock criteria if a player without access joined the party of a player who had unlocked Ranked Play.Fixed an issue where Ranked Play SR was not being granted correctly.Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in a “CONNECTING” state when queuing for a Ranked Play: Resurgence match after joining a friend already in a match.GameplayFixed an issue in BR Solos where spectating would no longer follow the player who eliminated your target and instead incorrectly transitioned to the Gulag.Fixed an issue in Rebirth Resurgence Solos where leaving a match could trigger an incorrect confirmation pop-up referencing other squad members.Fixed an issue where a player could become stuck in an armor plating animation loop until death.Fixed an issue with Veteran that would fail to increase hold breath by 5 seconds.Fixed an issue on Verdansk where mantling near a specific window could teleport players to a bunker.Weapons &amp; attachmentsFixed an issue that allowed the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit underbarrel to be equipped without the rest of the conversion kit.Fixed an issue where players who had previously performed camo swaps could use conversion kits to create unintended damage boosts.Fixed Resurgence Ultra builds that were using incompatible attachments.Progression &amp; unlocksFixed an issue where the King’s Ransom camo remained locked despite all unlock requirements being completed.Fixed an issue where the “WZ 100 Percenter” widget did not display in the Warzone Barracks tab.Private MatchFixed an issue where joining a Private Match could result in players being stuck on the join screen with a “Waiting for the Host” message.VisualsFixed an issue where a purple particle effect could appear randomly on screen and follow the Operator.Also read: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 ReloadedCheck out our other Call of Duty articles:Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we knowBlack Ops 7 x Monster Energy rewards revealed: Everything we knowBlack Ops 7 Vault Edition: Price, mastercraft blueprints, operators, and more