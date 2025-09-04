All Black Ops 6 Zombies changes in Season 5 Reloaded

The Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded patch notes are out, revealing several new changes and important fixes for this popular mode. These changes focus on improving gameplay and ensuring a smoother experience with fewer issues. For instance, a new quality-of-life improvement now lets players skip cinematics after a boss fight, along with other similar adjustments.Another notable fix addresses the save-and-quit exploit, which previously allowed players to repeatedly earn Main Quest completion rewards for leaderboard events.In this article, we will cover all the changes implemented in Black Ops 6 Zombies with Season 5 Reloaded.Exploring every Black Ops 6 Zombies change in Season 5 ReloadedBelow are all the changes and fixes implemented in Black Ops 6 Zombies with the Season 5 Reloaded update, as outlined in the patch notes:MapsReckoningAddressed an exploit that allowed players to kill zombies coming out of a specific location during the Wonder Weapon Upgrade Quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.Addressed an issue where the Janitor's Bucket can be moved farther than intended when players melee it during a shock charge activation in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.Addressed an issue where players would not have a weapon after the Weapon Carousel Grief during the S.A.M. boss fight when holding a Support Item in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where the Attuned Wonder Weapon would lose the charged VFX when parachuting or when taking the Anti-Grav Personnel Launcher in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where zombies may not spawn when defending the Maintenance Klaus during the Wonder Weapon Upgrade Quest in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where the T2 Teleportation Lab would be dark after loading a saved file in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where a teleporter would lose its glowing red FX after loading a saved file in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where players can interact with the Genome Sequencer multiple times for the Fowler-Mangler step in Reckoning.Citadelle des MortsAddressed an issue where players may take damage when jumping on a vehicle in Black Ops 6 Zombies Citadelle Des Morts.Addressed an issue where zombies would spawn and come through a closed gate in Black Ops 6 Zombies Citadelle Des Morts.The TombAddressed an issue with players getting out of bounds with Aether Shroud's Burst Dash augment in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb.GeneralClosed an exploit where Save and Quit could be used to repeat Main Quest completion reward points for leaderboard events.Also read: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 ReloadedModesReckoning: Directed ModeWith the mid-season arrival of Directed Mode for Reckoning, players can now benefit from a maximum round cap of 15 plus added guidance when pursuing the Main Quest as they breach Janus Towers, which are on the verge of perilous collapse.Team CrankedPower up and slay zombie after zombie to keep the clock ticking as Team Cranked returns! The Cranked Timer is activated for the whole team after the first undead enemy is eliminated. Once active, you’ll have to work together to keep the timer ticking by chaining eliminations; if the seconds count down to zero, it’s game over.SupportCombat Bow (Event Reward)Available at the Crafting Table once unlocked via Event Reward. Heat up the competition with the Combat Bow, providing five explosive-tipped arrows that fire fast and leave a patch of flame at the impact site. Shoot from the hip or down the sight, eliminating enemies with a direct hit while providing momentary area control within the arrow’s flaming remains.Addressed an issue where the ARC-XD Support Item would remain active after teleporting to Tower 3 in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where the ARC-XD Support Item would not explode on contact with Uber Klaus enemies in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where Mutant Injection cannot be used or cancelled when standing close to a wall.WeaponsAddressed an issue where the Gorgofex VFX would play on the player's secondary weapon in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where a Gorgofex Wonder Weapon would spawn in the Dark Entity Containment after reloading a saved file in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon will fire at full auto when the player mantles while charging the weapon in Reckoning.PerksAddressed an issue where the Double Tap Machine purchase animation would eliminate zombies that were not in front of the machine.Field UpgradesAdjusted Energy Mine's Turret augment to ignore enemy skin damage reduction.Addressed an issue where Aether Shroud's Group Shroud augment VFX would not play on the player being revived.Addressed an issue where Mister Peeks Field Upgrade would insta-kill any enemies.GobbleGumsAddressed an issue where the Announcer VO will not play when picking up Power-ups while Tactical Diffusion GobbleGum is active.Addressed an issue where players would lose ammo while having Free Fire GobbleGum active when stepping out of the Point of Power trap or after it deactivates.Power-UpsAddressed an issue where the Mystery Box would disappear when bought at the end of a Fire Sale while another Fire Sale is activated.LootAddressed an issue where the S.A.M. Trial reward will not appear while the Exfil radio is active.EnemiesAddressed an issue where the ARC-XD Support Item would eliminate the Z-Rex instantly in Shattered Veil.Addressed an issue where S.A.M. would not end its laser attack when the eye is destroyed in Reckoning.Addressed a visual issue with zombies being launched from the Anti-Grav Personnel Launcher in Reckoning.Also read: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New LTM, Most Wanted contract changes, bug fixes, and moreChallengesAddressed an exploit where Save/Load could be used to repeat Main Quest completion reward points for leaderboard events.Addressed an issue where eliminations with the Dragon's Breath attachment would not count toward Daily and Camo challenges.UIThe Arachnophobia sccessibility setting has been temporarily disabled while we investigate a related crash and will be re-enabled once the fix is released.Addressed an issue with Maintenance Klaus showing a red enemy icon on the map even though it is friendly in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.Addressed an issue where the weapon rarity would not be displayed correctly in the HUD after teleporting to Tower 3 in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.Players can now skip the cinematics after a Boss Fight in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.AudioAddressed an issue where all players can hear the sound when one player is jumping into the Particle Accelerator in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where all players can hear the sound of a charged Gorgofex in Reckoning.Addressed various voice line issues.StabilityAddressed various stability issues.Check out our other Call of Duty articles:Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we knowBlack Ops 7 x Monster Energy rewards revealed: Everything we knowBlack Ops 7 Vault Edition: Price, mastercraft blueprints, operators, and more