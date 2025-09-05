How to get Combat Bow in Black Ops 6

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Sep 05, 2025 09:32 GMT
Everything you need to know about the Combat bow in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)
Combat Bow in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded has finally landed, and it’s packed with new things to keep players busy. From new maps and modes to extra Zombies content, there’s a lot to check out. However, one addition stands out more than the rest: the Combat Bow. This fiery Scorestreak brings explosive arrows into the mix, and it’s quickly becoming a fan favorite.

If you’re looking to unlock it and make the most of it in both Multiplayer and Zombies, here’s how to do it.

Combat Bow in Black Ops 6: How to unlock

The Combat Bow in Black Ops 6 is linked to the Nuketown Block Party event, which takes place from September 4, 2025, to September 25, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT. Unlocking it is simple; you just need to earn XP while the event is active.

Every match you play helps. Whether you’re grinding Multiplayer, running Zombies, or even dropping into Warzone, all your progress adds up toward the event pass. The more XP you rack up, the faster you’ll hit the milestone where the Combat Bow unlocks.

Activision confirms 16 maps in Black Ops 7 multiplayer

If you’ve got a Double XP Token lying around, now’s the time to use it. It’ll speed up the grind and help you secure the bow before the event ends. If you don’t manage to unlock it before September 25, don’t panic. After the event, it’ll be moved to the Armory, so you’ll still have a chance to claim it later.

In Multiplayer, the Combat Bow works as a Scorestreak. To earn it mid-match, you’ll need to build up 500 Score without dying.

Once you’ve got it, here’s what you get:

  • Five explosive arrows per use
  • Arrows explode on impact and leave behind a burning fire zone
  • Direct hits will instantly drop enemies, while near misses can still set them on fire

The Zombies mode in Black Ops 6 takes a different approach. Instead of being a Scorestreak, the Combat Bow becomes a craftable Support Item. You can build it at a Crafting Bench for 1,250 Salvage.

The Combat Bow is actually one of the more reliable tools in Season 5 Reloaded because:

  • It’s cheap to earn in Multiplayer (only 500 Score).
  • It hits hard, wiping enemies with a direct shot.
  • It controls space, thanks to the fire patches.
  • It works in every mode, whether you’re up against players or zombies.

Play during the Nuketown Block Party, grind your XP, and unlock the Combat Bow in Black Ops 6. Once you’ve gotten it, make use of its explosive arrows to break enemy pushes, hold down objectives, or clear waves of zombies.

Black Ops 7 Vault Edition: Price, mastercraft blueprints, operators, and more

Bhargav Ghosh

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
