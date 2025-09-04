Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New map, returning modes, bug fixes, and more

Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes have officially arrived. The latest update in the game has added a brand-new map called Jackpot, and it's inspired by the &quot;High Rollers&quot; mission in the campaign. Not just a new map, some fan-favorite modes have also returned to the game. The update has also introduced a new weapon, a scorestreak, and a Directed Mode for Reckoning in Zombies.If you want to know about the entire Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes, read below.Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded patch notesHere are all the changes done to Black Ops 6 after today's update:New MapJackpotStep into the Casino Luttazzi, where luxury meets chaos. Inspired by the “High Rollers” Campaign mission from Black Ops 6 and the “Casino” Multiplayer map from Black Ops 4, Jackpot sets the stage for incredible action as Operators battle over the casino floor, the dazzling Stage, and the outer Terrace and Gazebo, dripping with opulence at every turn.New &amp; Returning ModesRansackPut it all on the line in this returning mode where teams attempt to strike it rich by looting and stashing the noblest metal of them all. Score points by looting gold bars from designated piles around the map and off fallen enemies who drop their acquired gold when eliminated.Blueprint Gunfight (In-Season)Add some style to your Gunfight matches by taking on enemy duos using a variety of curated Weapon Blueprints. In each round, all four players are given the same pre-determined class. There are no respawns, so play smart, communicate with your teammate, and clutch up round after round on the way to six wins to cinch the match.Cranked Demolition (In-Season)Turn up the explosive energy in this bomb-based mode as teams alternate between attacking and defending two bomb sites while managing a Cranked timer. Plant, defuse, or eliminate enemies to earn speed Perks and activate a bomb countdown on your Operator. Chain eliminations and play the objective to refresh the bomb timer and earn twice the score for your team.New WeaponGravemark .357 Revolver (Pistol, Event Reward)Single-action revolver. High power and considerable range, limited by lower ammo count and segmented reload.Knock foes flat with the heavy-hitting Gravemark .357 Revolver, a devastating weapon that forgoes modern trappings for tried-and-true lethality. Each round must be manually reloaded into the cylinder’s chambers, so make your shots count and get behind cover or swap to your Primary Weapon when it’s time to reload.New ScorestreakCombat Bow (Event Reward)Heat up the competition with the Combat Bow, providing five explosive-tipped arrows that fire fast and leave a patch of flame at the impact site. Shoot from the hip or down the sight, eliminating enemies with a direct hit while providing momentary area control within the arrow’s flaming remains.Type: LethalScore: 500Also available in Zombies! Check out the Crafting Table for details.New Weapon AttachmentPPSh-41 Helical Magazine (Event Reward)Say goodbye to reloads with the PPSh-41 Helical Magazine providing the PPSh-41 with a massive amount of ammo. Sustained fire fills an overheat meter, so take intermittent breaks from the onslaught of lead to keep your weapon at the ready.Reckoning Directed ModeWith the mid-season arrival of Directed Mode for Reckoning, players can now benefit from a maximum round cap of 15 plus added guidance when pursuing the Main Quest as they breach Janus Towers, which are on the verge of perilous collapse.Team Cranked ReturnsPower up and slay zombie after zombie to keep the clock ticking as Team Cranked returns in the mid-season!In this exhilarating game mode, the Cranked Timer is activated for the whole team after the first undead enemy is eliminated. Once active, you’ll have to work together to keep the timer ticking by chaining eliminations; if the seconds count down to zero, it’s game over.Leaderboard EventsNo Cranked, No GloryUndead Ascension (coming later in the mid-season)Look for two new Zombies Leaderboard Events arriving in the mid-season. Climb the ladder and earn rewards starting with No Cranked, No Glory, followed by Undead Ascension coming later in the mid-season.New Event: Nuketown Block Party (MP, ZM)Celebrate Nuketown in explosive fashion with this mid-season event packed with themed rewards honoring this timeless classic map.Get all the details about this event at the Call of Duty Blog.GLOBALUILast-Used Camo TrackingThe Camo Tracker displayed in the Lobby Challenge panel and In-Game via the Options Menu will now automatically display the next Camo for your &quot;Last Used&quot; Weapon, if applicable.In the Lobby: the Primary Weapon equipped to your Favorite LoadoutIn-Game via the Options Menu: the current Weapon you're holdingIf you've earned all Camos currently available for the current Weapon it will not be automatically shown. Climb the ladder and earn rewards starting with No Cranked, No Glory, followed by Undead Ascension later in-season.MapsReckoningAddressed an exploit that allowed players to kill zombies coming out of a specific location during the Wonder Weapon Upgrade Quest in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where the Janitor's Bucket can be moved farther than intended when players melee it during a shock charge activation in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where players would not have a weapon after the Weapon Carousel Grief during the S.A.M. boss fight when holding a Support Item in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where the Attuned Wonder Weapon would lose the charged VFX when parachuting or when taking the Anti-Grav Personnel Launcher in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where zombies may not spawn when defending the Maintenance Klaus during the Wonder Weapon Upgrade Quest in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where T2 Teleportation Lab would be dark after loading a saved file in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where a teleporter would lose its glowing red FX after loading a saved file in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where players are able to interact with the Genome Sequencer multiple times for the Fowler-Mangler step in Reckoning.Citadelle des MortsAddressed an issue where players may take damage when jumping on a vehicle in Citadelle Des Morts.Addressed an issue where zombies would spawn and come through a closed gate in Citadelle Des Morts.The TombAddressed an issue with players getting out of bounds with Aether Shroud's Burst Dash augment in The Tomb.GeneralClosed an exploit where Save and Quit could be used to repeat Main Quest completion reward points for leaderboard events.ModesReckoning: Directed ModeWith the mid-season arrival of Directed Mode for Reckoning, players can now benefit from a maximum round cap of 15 plus added guidance when pursuing the Main Quest as they breach Janus Towers, which are on the verge of perilous collapse after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.Team CrankedPower up and slay zombie after zombie to keep the clock ticking as Team Cranked returns! The Cranked Timer is activated for the whole team after the first undead enemy is eliminated. Once active, you’ll have to work together to keep the timer ticking by chaining eliminations; if the seconds count down to zero, it’s game over after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.SupportCombat Bow (Event Reward)Available at the Crafting Table once unlocked via Event Reward. Heat up the competition with the Combat Bow, providing five explosive-tipped arrows that fire fast and leave a patch of flame at the impact site. Shoot from the hip or down the sight, eliminating enemies with a direct hit while providing momentary area control within the arrow’s flaming remains after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.Addressed an issue where the ARC-XD Support Item would remain active after teleporting to Tower 3 in Reckoning after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.Addressed an issue where the ARC-XD Support Item would not explode on contact with Uber Klaus enemies in Reckoning after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.Addressed an issue where Mutant Injection cannot be used or cancelled when standing close to a wall after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.WeaponsAddressed an issue where the Gorgofex VFX would play on the player's secondary weapon in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where a Gorgofex Wonder Weapon would spawn in the Dark Entity Containment after reloading a saved file in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon will fire at full auto when the player mantles while charging the weapon in Reckoning.PerksAddressed an issue where the Double Tap Machine purchase animation would eliminate zombies that were not in front of the machine.Field UpgradesAdjusted Energy Mine's Turret augment to ignore enemy skin damage reduction.Addressed an issue where Aether Shroud's Group Shroud augment VFX would not play on the player being revived.Addressed an issue where Mister Peeks Field Upgrade would insta-kill any enemies.GobbleGumsAddressed an issue where the Announcer VO will not play when picking up Power-ups while Tactical Diffusion GobbleGum is active.Addressed an issue where players would lose ammo while having Free Fire GobbleGum active when stepping out of the Point of Power trap or after it deactivates.Power-UpsAddressed an issue where the Mystery Box would disappear when bought at the end of a Fire Sale while another Fire Sale is activated.LootAddressed an issue where the S.A.M. Trial reward will not appear while the Exfil radio is active.EnemiesAddressed an issue where the ARC-XD Support Item would eliminate the Z-Rex instantly in Shattered Veil after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.Addressed an issue where S.A.M. would not end its laser attack when the eye is destroyed in Reckoning after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.Addressed a visual issue with zombies being launched from the Anti-Grav Personnel Launcher in Reckoning after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.ChallengesAddressed an exploit where Save/Load could be used to repeat Main Quest completion reward points for leaderboard events after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.Addressed an issue where eliminations with the Dragon's Breath attachment would not count toward Daily and Camo challenges after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.UIThe Arachnophobia sccessibility setting has been temporarily disabled while we investigate a related crash and will be re-enabled once the fix is released after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.Addressed an issue with Maintenance Klaus showing a red enemy icon on the map even though it is friendly in Reckoning after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.Addressed an issue where the weapon rarity would not be displayed correctly in the HUD after teleporting to Tower 3 in Reckoning after Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded update.Players can now skip the cinematics after a Boss Fight in Reckoning.AudioAddressed an issue where all players can hear the sound when one player is jumping into the Particle Accelerator in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where all players can hear the sound of a charged Gorgofex in Reckoning.Addressed various voice line issues.StabilityAddressed various stability issues.That covers everything you needed to know about Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded patch. 